The game will be held at the Stadion Miejski in Gdańsk, Poland which was supposed to be the host stadium of the 2020 final – only for the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent that from happening. United will hope to win the UEL for the second time and the first since 2017, whereas Villarreal will compete in their first major European final after reaching the Champions League and Europa League semi-finals four times in the last 17 years.