The seventh stage started with Attila Valter, the first Hungarian to wear the Giro leader’s jersey. Directly from the start, three riders started: Simon Pellaud (Androni-Giocatolli), Mark Christian (EOLO-Kometa) and Umberto Marengo (Bardiani-CSF). By then it was already clear that they would be riding the front all day long, with the peloton making no effort to recapture the three leaders. After traveling 164 kilometers in the attack, all three were seized again.