Lottery

LITE-FM’s Match Game is Back

By liteonline
Posted by 
107.9 LITE FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Summer is right around the corner and you've got the chance to splash into it with one of 22 incredible prizes that will make the Summer of 2021 one of the best summers ever!. 107.9 LITE-FM's Match Game is back and we've loaded up the game board with prizes that are guaranteed to add some fun into your summer.

liteonline.com
107.9 LITE FM

107.9 LITE FM

Boise, ID
ABOUT

107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

State
Idaho State
Person
Kane Brown
