LITE-FM’s Match Game is Back

This could be a great assist for parents who want to keep the kids busy and get some shopping done at the same time. Scavenger hunt!. When I was a kid, my mom would take my sister and me to the mall and we would spend all day there. We would get there by 10 and try on all of the clothes we wanted to feel thin in before noon so we could eat a monster slice of pizza at the food court and chase it with a chocolate chip cookie heavy on the frosting. Then we would shop for shoes and watches and cater to all of the body parts that didn't increase in size after the lunchtime calorie bombs, and after we had walked off enough of the pizza and sugar we'd treat ourselves to a fro-yo. Don't you miss those days? I totally do. Most of our mall trips now are quickies and it seems like we're in and out in forty-five minutes. This might be a great reason to hang a little longer at the shops.