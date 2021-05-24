LITE-FM’s Match Game is Back

My friend Travis Sams is a HUGE wrestling fan and he showed me a post on Instagram that boggled my mind, it was Chris Jericho and his band Fozzy at Holiday World. One of the photos they shared on the Fozzy Instagram page were all of them waiting in line at a roller coaster. The coaster is purple which makes me think it's either The Voyage or The Legend. If you look behind them you can see clearly where the rules say "Holiday World is not responsible for any items that are lost, stolen or damaged." Therefore in my professional opinion, after a quick Google search confirming that the only Holiday World in the U.S. is our very own Holiday World in Santa Claus, Indiana, that proves they are in fact at OUR Holiday World. See evidence below: