Rockstar Games Partner With Circoloco for new Record Label Venture

Circoloco and Rockstar join forces for a new record label; Circoloco Records. Circoloco bring their 20 year legacy as Ibiza’s underground dancefloor to the table. And Rockstar bring years of being one of the biggest game makers in the world to the table. Most notably, Rockstar are behind the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Their latest in the installment, GTA 5 has evolved over time to feature more and more dance music with their in game radio as well as DJ sets from the likes of Solomun, The Blessed Madonna, Dixon and Moodyman.