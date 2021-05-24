Senior Living: My entertaining COVID days

Since last March, I’ve been sheltering in place. Like so many people, I miss a lot. It’s been over 14 months since I hugged a friend, ate at a restaurant, cut my hair, flew on a plane with a paperback novel, or attended a reading then drank wine from a plastic cup while wandering aisles and perusing displays then bought books after holding them in my awestruck hands. If I had suspected that all of this could — and would — happen, I envision past-me saying yes to more outings, ordering more than seafood gumbo and a French 75 at that bar, grooming this mane sooner, staying an extra night or three in Houston, and purchasing more titles at Brazos Bookstore along with Lidia Yuknavitch’s The Chronology of Water and Danez Smith’s Homie.