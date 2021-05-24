newsbreak-logo
Craftinsure Scorpion Open and Scorpion Inland Championship at Notts County Sailing Club

yachtsandyachting.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis was most people's first Open Meeting / major event for well for almost 18 months and it proved to be a great way to welcome the (hoped for) return to normal service. The club and Scorpion Class association had agreed arrangements that complied with social distancing rules and although that meant that people had fewer chances to taste Pauline's, the clubs caterer, wonderful catering again, and the bar wasn't open, but in spite of that the meeting was very successful. The event was sponsored by Craftinsure. Twenty Seven boats entered, including twelve from Notts County Sailing Club. The briefing and entries were online, allowing racing to get off on time.

