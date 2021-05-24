newsbreak-logo
‘Last Man Standing: Suge Knight and the Murders of Biggie & Tupac’ Trailer

By rahwillz
power106.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Broomfield’s first trailer for his documentary, Last Man Standing: Suge Knight and The Murders Of Biggie & Tupac is officially out!. The new movie is a follow up to Broomfield’s 2002 critically acclaimed film, Biggie & Tupac, and examines the recent investigation and uncovering of details revolving around the murder of the influential hip-hop artists. The documentary covers Suge Knight and digs deep into his life during the time he served as CEO of the legendary rap label, Death Row Records. Knight is currently imprisoned serving a sentence of 28 years for manslaughter and a list of other violent crimes.

