‘Last Man Standing: Suge Knight and the Murders of Biggie & Tupac’ Trailer

A legend gets a stylish retelling in The Green Knight, the latest from writer/director David Lowery. Yes, this is another movie that was supposed to come out last year that many of us have been pining to see. We even got a tantalizing trailer a year ago, one that showed off the Arthurian legend of King Arthur’s nephew getting sucked into a battle with the titular (and seemingly mystical) knight. This one gives us even more of the magical splendor the film will offer up, and it makes an overwhelming case for why the film patiently waited for a theatrical release.