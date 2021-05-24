The Weeknd Wins Big At 2021 Billboard Music Awards With 10 Wins

The "Style" singer, 31, made a special appearance via video at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday to accept the award for pop album of the year for Folklore. "Thank you so much for this award and for honoring an album that I am so proud of," Swift said. "I have to say thank you to everyone at iHeart and everyone at radio who supported Folklore. Folklore was an album that I made in the very beginning of the pandemic. I started writing it, and I feel like it became a sort of emotional life raft for me to pour my feelings into."