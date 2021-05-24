The Weeknd Wins Big At 2021 Billboard Music Awards With 10 Wins
The Weeknd won big this year at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards and went home with a total of 10 wins. The artist snatched categories like Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Hot 100 Artist, as well as Top Radio Song, Top Hot 100 Song for “Blinding Lights” and Top R&B Album for his latest album. Other huge winners of the night were Drake who was honored with Artist of the Decade, Taylor Swift, BTS and the late Pop Smoke.www.power106.com