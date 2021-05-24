newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

The Weeknd Wins Big At 2021 Billboard Music Awards With 10 Wins

By rahwillz
power106.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weeknd won big this year at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards and went home with a total of 10 wins. The artist snatched categories like Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Hot 100 Artist, as well as Top Radio Song, Top Hot 100 Song for “Blinding Lights” and Top R&B Album for his latest album. Other huge winners of the night were Drake who was honored with Artist of the Decade, Taylor Swift, BTS and the late Pop Smoke.

www.power106.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Charlie Puth
Person
Kanye
Person
Gabby Barrett
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Roddy Ricch
Person
Pop Smoke
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Christian#Billboard 200#Pop Music#Music Stars#Pop Stars#New Music#Rich Fury Getty#Top Radio Song#Ajr#Eslab N Armado Top#Karol G Top#Artist Awards#Maverick City Music#Winners#Imanbek Remix#Bang#Billboard#Maverick City Vol#Florida Georgia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BTS
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicDelaware County Daily Times

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch triumph at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch were among the biggest winners at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021. The annual music awards ceremony returned on Thursday night (05.27.21) with a masked in-person ceremony at Los Angeles' Dolby Theater, following the cancellation of the 2020 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And the...
Musicledburyreporter.co.uk

Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and The Weeknd among winners at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and The Weeknd were among the winners at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, which included a performance from the newly married Ariana Grande. Pop star Grande, 27, tied the knot with Los Angeles real estate agent Dalton Gomez on May 15 during an intimate ceremony with fewer than 20 guests.
Musichypebeast.com

The Weeknd Dominates iHeartRadio Music Awards in Three Major Categories

The iHeartRadio Music Awards honored the biggest names in music on Thursday evening, and The Weeknd prevailed as the night’s top winner. The Canadian vocalist took home Song of the Year for “Blinding Lights” along with the Male Artist of the Year, which Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Roddy Ricch were also nominated for. Additionally, The Weekend was awarded TikTok Bop of the Year for the aforementioned No. 1 track.
Los Angeles, CAinsideradio.com

Usher Hosts And Performs At Star-Studded iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Some of the biggest names in entertainment came together at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, held Thursday night (May 27) at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The star-studded event, hosted by Usher, was broadcast live on Fox, iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app. The Weeknd, joined by...
Celebritieswxxv25.com

BRANDI CARLILE, DEMI LOVATO AND H.E.R. TO PERFORM DURING SPECIAL TRIBUTE HONORING ELTON JOHN WITH THE IHEARTRADIO ICON AWARD AT THE 2021 “IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS,” AIRING THIS THURSDAY, MAY 27, LIVE ON FOX 25

BRANDI CARLILE, DEMI LOVATO AND H.E.R. TO PERFORM DURING SPECIAL TRIBUTE HONORING ELTON JOHN WITH THE IHEARTRADIO ICON AWARD AT THE 2021 “IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS,” AIRING THIS THURSDAY, MAY 27, LIVE ON FOX 25. With Special Appearances From LL Cool J, Nelly, Machine Gun Kelly,. French Montana, Lil Jon, Robin...
MusicPosted by
People

Taylor Swift Calls Folklore Her 'Emotional Life Raft' at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The "Style" singer, 31, made a special appearance via video at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday to accept the award for pop album of the year for Folklore. "Thank you so much for this award and for honoring an album that I am so proud of," Swift said. "I have to say thank you to everyone at iHeart and everyone at radio who supported Folklore. Folklore was an album that I made in the very beginning of the pandemic. I started writing it, and I feel like it became a sort of emotional life raft for me to pour my feelings into."
MusicPosted by
extratv

Must-See Moments! Producers Tease iHeart Radio Music Awards

Music fans won’t want to miss the iHeart Radio Music Awards tomorrow night on FOX!. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with executive producers John Sykes and Tom Poleman, who teased the must-see moments. John insisted, “You must be here at the top of the show… Ariana Grande, for the first...
MusicHuffingtonPost

Drake's Son Adorably Bursts Into Tears Onstage As Dad Accepts Billboard Music Awards Honor

Drake’s 3-year-old son Adonis was the star of the show Sunday night as his dad accepted his Artist of the Decade award at the Billboard Music Awards. Adonis accompanied his dad onstage to accept the accolade, awarded for the rapper’s dominance on Billboard Hot 100 charts and Billboard 200 album tallies during the 2010s, as well as social media data and touring revenue from Billboard Boxscore.
MusicETOnline.com

Doja Cat Slays in Sheer Dress at 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Doja Cat is serving a sheer moment at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The "Kiss Me More" singer hit the red carpet in a green, floor length sheer gown for Thursday night's awards show, hosted by Usher. The singer accessorized her look with gold jewelry and green, platform heels. Doja...
Musickpopstarz.com

BTS Takes Home Two Awards at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

On Friday, May 28, the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards was held. BTS achieved victory, taking home two awards. BTS Takes Home Two Awards at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. On Friday, May 28, the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards was held at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, California, the United States.
Los Angeles, CAimdb.com

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

This year's top hits may be the reason stars showed up to the iHeartRadio Music Awards—but the jaw-dropping fashion moments on the red carpet certainly provided a reason to stick around! On Thursday, May 27 the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards—held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles—celebrated chart toppers like Justin Bieber, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa, who all earned nominations ahead of the event. Thursday night's show, featured performances from Demi Lovato, The Weeknd, Dan + Shay and the newly married Ariana Grande. Unsurprisingly, these stars know not just how to sing, but also dress, with innovative looks guaranteed to...
Theater & DanceVulture

Doja Cat Confirms the Existence of Aliens in Her iHeartRadio Awards Performance

Now that the Pentagon has essentially confirmed reports of UFOs, it should be a little easier to get our eyes on some aliens. Luckily (?) for us, Doja Cat brought them all with her to her iHeartRadio Awards performance on Thursday, where they served as her backup dancers to a cornfield medley of her songs, including her 2020 mega hit “Say So,” the TikTok viral “Streets,” and her recent single with SZA, “Kiss Me More,” before levitating up to their ship. See, look at all the fun we could be having if the xenomorphs and grays just learned to dance in heels, instead of abducting everyone all the time?