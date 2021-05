The Wallflowers have released a new track called ‘Maybe Your Heart’s Not In It No More’ from their forthcoming album, Exit Wounds. Check it out below. In a press release, Jakob Dylan described the new song as “a conversation you could find yourself having with your muse — one where you’re asking if they’ve changed their mind or have you changed yours. Are you still in sync or have you lost touch? You’ll be needing one another — so checking on each other’s condition now and then is a good idea.”