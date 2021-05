Nintendo and Cygames have detailed a new update for Dragalia Lost coming next week. Version 2.8.0 should be going live on May 26 around 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET. When you update to version 2.8.0 and play co-op, you will no longer be matched with players using earlier versions of the game. Rooms created by players playing earlier versions will not display in the Room List, and you will not be able to join them using Find a Room, Join Nearby Players, Enter an ID, or alliance chat.