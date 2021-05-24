Method Man’s Reportedly Working On Third Installment of How High

Once upon a time, in what reads like a game of Hollywood Mad Libs gone wrong, Chris Rock approached a Lionsgate executive at a friend’s wedding and discussed reviving one of the company’s most profitable franchises: Saw. Rock is apparently a big fan of the horror series, which has endured for eight films and countless gruesome (and creative) deaths via Rube Goldberg–like torture devices. But while “Chris Rock does Saw” is an undeniably intriguing (if also head-scratching) selling point, the actual tone of Spiral: From the Book of Saw, which comes out on Friday, is less aligned with the franchise’s torture-porn origins and more rooted in the ’90s. Specifically, grim ’90s police procedurals, and more specifically, that infamous movie in which hotshot detective Brad Pitt got really upset after looking inside a box.