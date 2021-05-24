Method Man’s Reportedly Working On Third Installment of How High
Reportedly, Method Man and his manager, Shauna Garr have teamed up to start a new production company called Six AM and their first project is “How High 3.”. Variety, who learned exclusively about the company reported that Six AM will aim to produced a diverse range of content for untold points of view for audiences of fans into several age ranges. The company will specialize in distributing projects via streaming, social media platforms, and other technologies along with television and theaters.www.power106.com