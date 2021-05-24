newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Method Man’s Reportedly Working On Third Installment of How High

By rahwillz
power106.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReportedly, Method Man and his manager, Shauna Garr have teamed up to start a new production company called Six AM and their first project is “How High 3.”. Variety, who learned exclusively about the company reported that Six AM will aim to produced a diverse range of content for untold points of view for audiences of fans into several age ranges. The company will specialize in distributing projects via streaming, social media platforms, and other technologies along with television and theaters.

www.power106.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#How High#Film Producer#Film Production#Marvel Television#Television Production#Universal 1440#American#Marvel New Media#Harvard#Production Company#Rapper#Executive Producer#Exclusive#Comics#Theaters#Technologies#Variety#Streaming#Wu Tang#Social Media Platforms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesblackchronicle.com

‘How High 3’ To Be First Film From Method Man’s Production Company

Method Man has officially started his own production company and his first project will be comedy sequel How High 3. Variety exclusively reports Six AM, An Entertainment Co. was created with his manager Shauna Garr. The outlet reports Six AM “”will aim to produce a diverse range of content for untold points of view for audiences of all ages.”
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Method Man making big moves in Hollywood

Method Man has taken his acting career very seriously ever since landing his first major role on HBO’s “OZ” in 2001 and has built up quite a resume over the years with roles in such shows as “The Wire,” “Luke Cage” and most recently Starz’s “Power Book II: Ghost.” The Wu-Tang MC is now making his presence felt behind the scenes as he and his manager, Shauna Garr, have formed their own company Six AM, An Entertainment Co.
TV & Videosramascreen.com

New Clip From Marvel Studios’ BLACK WIDOW From Tonight’s 2021 MTV “Movie & TV Awards”

Check out this new exclusive clip from Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow” that debuted during tonight’s 2021 MTV “Movie & TV Awards,” airing live from the Palladium and hosted by Leslie Jones. During the telecast, Tony®- and BAFTA-winning and Academy Award®-nominated actress Scarlett Johansson received the Generation Award—an honor that celebrates beloved actors for their contributions to film and television. Johansson joins an iconic roster of actors who previously received the award including Sandra Bullock, Jim Carrey, Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, Robert Downey Jr, Jamie Foxx, Dwayne Johnson, Mike Myers, Chris Pratt, Adam Sandler, Will Smith, Mark Wahlberg and Reese Witherspoon, among others.
MusicPosted by
Page Six

DMX’s eldest son signed off on the rapper’s posthumous album

Swizz Beatz asked DMX’s family to sign off on the rapper’s posthumous album, Page Six is told. The super-producer — who announced this week that an album he produced with the late star is dropping later this month — says he played the tracks for the rapper’s eldest son for approval, a source tells us.
Celebritiesrespect-mag.com

RESPECT. Interview: Actor & Singer, Armani Jackson Talks New Single ‘Haunted’ + Upcoming Lead Role In The TBS/HBO Max series “Chad” + More

R&B singer and famed actor Armani Jackson, who is best known for his starring role alongside Vin Diesel in “The Last Witch Hunter”, Lionsgate’s “Cooties”, and his upcoming lead role as the character “Joey” in the much-anticipated TBS/HBO Max series “Chad” just released his new single ‘Haunted’. In “Haunted”, Armani...
Moviesfoxwilmington.com

Martin Freeman slams Jim Carrey’s ‘Man on the Moon’ method performance as ‘narcissistic,’ ‘literally deranged’

Martin Freeman is letting the world know exactly how he feels about Jim Carrey’s performance in “Man on the Moon.”. The “Cargo” performer, 49, made his opinion known during an appearance on the “Off Menu” podcast, explaining that Carrey’s method acting and embodiment of the late Andy Kauffman in the 1999 flick was a bit over the top, to say the least.
MoviesMovieWeb

Chris Rock Teases His Saw Fate and Spiral 2 Possibilities

One of the most unexpected casting choices in Hollywood in recent times was when Chris Rock was announced as the lead for Spiral: From the Book of Saw. The movie takes place in the same universe as the iconic horror series Saw, but focuses on a new cast of characters. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Rock affirmed that his character will survive the first movie by stating his willingness to appear in the sequel.
Movies1057kokz.com

Idris Elba’s ‘Stay Frosty’ lands at Warner Bros; Tyler Perry joins the cast of his Netflix film ‘Jazzman’s Blues’

Idris Elba‘s action-thriller Stay Frosty is headed to Warner Bros, Deadline has learned. Directed by stunt coordinator-turned Extraction filmmaker Sam Hargrave, the movie centers on Elba as a man who survives an assassination attempt, and now works to track down those who want him dead. While in pursuit of justice, Elba’s other focus is to “make it back home in time to spend Christmas with his son.” A production date for Stay Frosty has yet to be announced.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

Joe Budden Ends Podcast After Firing Co-Hosts Rory and Mal Mid-Show

After six years of recording, the “Joe Budden Podcast” has come to a dramatic end. Host Budden fired his co-hosts, Rory Farrell and Jamil “Mal” Clay, while recording a podcast episode that was posted and then quickly deleted on May 12. Budden later reposted the episode on Patreon, asking fans to subscribe to see the video footage of the podcast recording.
MoviesThe Ringer

Chris Rock’s ‘Spiral’ Borrows Less From the ‘Saw’ Playbook Than It Does From ‘Se7en’

Once upon a time, in what reads like a game of Hollywood Mad Libs gone wrong, Chris Rock approached a Lionsgate executive at a friend’s wedding and discussed reviving one of the company’s most profitable franchises: Saw. Rock is apparently a big fan of the horror series, which has endured for eight films and countless gruesome (and creative) deaths via Rube Goldberg–like torture devices. But while “Chris Rock does Saw” is an undeniably intriguing (if also head-scratching) selling point, the actual tone of Spiral: From the Book of Saw, which comes out on Friday, is less aligned with the franchise’s torture-porn origins and more rooted in the ’90s. Specifically, grim ’90s police procedurals, and more specifically, that infamous movie in which hotshot detective Brad Pitt got really upset after looking inside a box.
MoviesNME

Here’s how Chris Rock’s ‘Spiral’ connects to the ‘Saw’ universe

The new Chris Rock-starring Saw reboot, Spiral: From The Book Of Saw, is finally due out in UK cinemas today (May 17). The film acts as a reboot of the long-running horror franchise and focuses on three New York City cops – played by Rock, Samuel L. Jackson and Max Minghella – as they investigate a series of grisly murders that have echoes of the city’s past.
TV & Videostheubj.com

Donald Glover, the maker of Atlanta, says season 3 will probably make a big appearance in mid 2022

Donald Glover, the maker and star of Atlanta, says season 3 will probably make a big appearance in mid 2022. Debuting on FX in 2016, Atlanta started by acquainting watchers with Earnest “Procure” Marks (Glover) and his cousin Alfred (Brian Tyree Henry), otherwise called the rapper Paper Boi. The pair winds up in noteworthy and periodically illogical circumstances as they endeavor to prevail in the rap world. The arrangement likewise stars Zazie Beetz and Lakeith Stanfield, who depict Vanessa and Darius separately.
MoviesEW.com

Spiral director calls making Chris Rock-starring horror movie a 'surreal experience'

Horror fans were surprised two years ago when it was announced that Chris Rock was expanding the Saw franchise with a new movie based on an idea from the actor and comedian. Although filmmaker Darren Lynn Bousman had directed the first three Saw sequels, he was similarly shocked to find himself shepherding the movie — titled Spiral: From the Book of Saw — to the screen. "I was just like, what the f---?" says Bousman. "How did this happen?"
MoviesDecider

Where to Watch ‘Spiral’: When Will Chris Rock’s ‘Saw’ Movie Be on Streaming?

Not only does a ninth film in the Saw franchise exist, but it’s also coming out in theaters this week. Who knew?!. Spiral, aka Spiral: From the Book of Saw, aka Spiral: Saw, is sneaking into theaters this weekend after having its release delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Starring Chris Rock as a headstrong detective, Max Minghella as his rookie partner, and Samuel L. Jackson as a seasoned police officer, this ninth movie in the Saw franchise finds authorities investigating a series of murders that are all too similar to the crimes committed by the long-dead Jigsaw Killer.