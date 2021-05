Cyber Security expert Jim Turner of Frontline Managed Services says every company without Cyber Security Staff is at risk. "There's no company too small that's not either being targeted by these ransom gangs or accidentally getting caught up in one because a bad actor got an email address and sent an employee (working remotely, probably) a phishing link." Turner says basic cyber security know-how doesn't need a masters degree - just up to date training. "There are training programs for individuals who have at least have some computer experience that they can be brought up to speed on some aspects of cyber security." Turner says training is as close as a 2-year college or special classes for computer-savvy people.