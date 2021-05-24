newsbreak-logo
Michigan State

Michigan bars and restaurants mixed on 11 p.m. indoor curfew being lifted

Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat was Sue Burrows' reaction to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's recent announcement that the 11 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants would expire June 1. Burrows, who manages Gusoline Alley in Royal Oak, said that while the curfew hasn't impacted the bar's business during the week — even at 50% capacity — as much as it has on Fridays and Saturdays, Whitmer's announcement last Thursday signals another welcome step toward normalcy.

