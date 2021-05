Three travel insurers have become the first in the UK to offer policies covering red, amber and green list countries.CoverForYou, Cedar Tree and Outbacker have all launched policies that aren’t impacted by the current ambiguity of the government’s traffic light system for international travel.The policies even cover travel against Foreign Office (FCDO) advice; the FCDO has a blanket advisory against non-essential international travel, with only a slim number of countries and islands exempt from this at present.The expansion of cover has been added automatically to all policies, both new and existing, at no additional cost to customers.Policy prices start from...