John Couris, CEO at Tampa General Hospital

May 25, 2021 - Several hospitals and healthcare facilities in Pinellas County owned and operated by HCA Healthcare will unveil new names, signage and websites in September. The facilities include St. Petersburg General Hospital, Northside Hospital, Palms of Pasadena Hospital, and Largo Medical Center's three campuses. They will adopt the HCA Florida Healthcare brand, a news release said. The move is designed to unite 49 hospital campuses, 350 care sites, physicians and other employees across Florida. “A strong, statewide brand will help create a cohesive experience for our patients, physicians and communities," Chuck Hall, national group president at HCA Healthcare, said in the news release. The local facilities, along with others in the organization's East and West Florida divisions and in Tallahassee, will rebrand in September. HCA Healthcare facilities in the Panhandle, Jacksonville, Orlando and North Central Florida will be updated in 2022.