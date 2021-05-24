newsbreak-logo
John Couris, CEO at Tampa General Hospital

beckershospitalreview.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis episode features John Couris, CEO at Tampa General Hospital. Here, he discusses his current strategies, what he s most excited about for the future, and more.

www.beckershospitalreview.com
9 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves were reported on or after May 11:. 1. Deborah Hayes, MSN, RN, was named president and CEO of Christ Hospital Health Network in Cincinnati. 2. James Helms was chosen as the next president and CEO of Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville, N.Y.
Massachusetts Statehealthleadersmedia.com

Mass. Lawrence General Hospital cuts staff, citing COVID-19 losses

Lawrence General Hospital, the community hospital for a city ravaged by COVID-19, is laying off 56 people and is threatening additional cuts unless it receives immediate government aid. The layoffs include employees working in administration and patient care and amount to about 2.5 percent of the hospital’s workforce. Financial challenges are not new to Lawrence General, which serves a large proportion of low-income residents on MassHealth, the state Medicaid program.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Houston's oldest general hospital is getting a $92M makeover

St. Joseph Medical Center, Houston’s oldest general hospital, is getting a $92 million makeover. The renovation of the downtown campus, which spans 10 city blocks around St. Joseph Parkway and LaBranch just north of the Pierce Elevated, will include a new urgent care clinic, updated areas for patient care and procedures and a renovated Emergency Department with a new entrance, separate behavioral health safe rooms and improved access for ambulances. The Mary J. Gibbs Women’s Building will add a women’s emergency room on the first floor and dedicated OB emergency room on the second floor to better serve expectant mothers.
Sioux City, IAhealthleadersmedia.com

Dupont Hospital CEO resigning

Lorenzo Suter, Dupont Hospital's CEO, has tendered his resignation and will leave the Lutheran Hospital Network-owned facility in the coming days, officials announced Thursday. Lutheran officials said they will name an interim CEO soon and have already launched a search for a permanent replacement for Suter, who has accepted a position with UnityPoint Health in Sioux City, Iowa.
Health Serviceshealthleadersmedia.com

Huntsville Memorial Hospital CEO announces his retirement

Huntsville Memorial Hospital is days away from losing its chief executive officer. Steve Smith publicly announced Monday that he intends to retire June 1, ending over a two year stint at the acute care community facility. #1 — 'COVID arm' rash seen after Moderna vaccine annoying but harmless, doctors say.
Dayton, WAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Dayton General Hospital nursing home fighting COVID-19

DAYTON — Columbia County health officials confirmed on Thursday, May 20, two recent cases of COVID-19 at a local rest home. Shane McGuire, chief executive officer of Columbia County Health System, said two residents of the Booker Rest Home, on the campus of Dayton General Hospital, have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Pinellas County, FLstpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete General, Northside, Palms of Pasadena, Largo hospitals will rebrand

May 25, 2021 - Several hospitals and healthcare facilities in Pinellas County owned and operated by HCA Healthcare will unveil new names, signage and websites in September. The facilities include St. Petersburg General Hospital, Northside Hospital, Palms of Pasadena Hospital, and Largo Medical Center's three campuses. They will adopt the HCA Florida Healthcare brand, a news release said. The move is designed to unite 49 hospital campuses, 350 care sites, physicians and other employees across Florida. “A strong, statewide brand will help create a cohesive experience for our patients, physicians and communities," Chuck Hall, national group president at HCA Healthcare, said in the news release. The local facilities, along with others in the organization's East and West Florida divisions and in Tallahassee, will rebrand in September. HCA Healthcare facilities in the Panhandle, Jacksonville, Orlando and North Central Florida will be updated in 2022.
Lowell, MALowell Sun

Fewer coronavirus cases means more patient visitors at Lowell General Hospital

LOWELL – Due to a decrease in COVID-19 cases and positive trends throughout the state, Lowell General Hospital is updating its visitor policy in accordance with the hospital’s resurgence plan required by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Effective yesterday, May LGH will allow in-person visitation with two visitors per...
California Statebeckershospitalreview.com

CEO of California hospital steps down

Kelly Linden, CEO of Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, Calif., has left her role, the San Fernando Valley Business Journal reported May 18. Ms. Linden stepped down effective May 14 "to dedicate more time for her family and wanted to spend more time with her mother," Kirsten Holguin, spokesperson for the hospital, told the newspaper.
Minnesota Statebeckershospitalreview.com

Minnesota hospital names interim CEO

Charisse Oland, EdD, was named interim CEO of Crosby, Minn.-based Cuyuna Regional Medical Center after Kyle Bauer announced his resignation for personal reasons, the organization said. Mr. Bauer, who helmed the independent, nonprofit organization since 2017, announced his resignation April 30. Ms. Oland begins her role June 1. Ms. Oland...
lansesentinel.net

Hospital begins search for replacement CEO

Baraga County Mem-orial Hospital’s board of directors has brought a veteran health care official on board to lead the search for a replacement for former CEO Margie Hale. Hale left BCMH for a regional chief nursing officer position with Aspirus Health. (See related story.) Jerry Worden, 67, of Marquette, has joined the hospital administration in an interim role to coordinate the search for a new Chief Executive Officer. He brings a wealth of experience to the task, including 40 years in health care. Worden is already scheduling initial interviews with candidates this week. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.
Health Servicesroblawnews.com

Wabash General Hospital selected as one of 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare

MOUNT CARMEL — Wabash General Hospital has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. The complete list of this year’s winners, in alphabetical order, is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the Sept. 20 issue of MH.
Sarasota, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Largest General Contractors/Construction Firms in Tampa Bay

Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Tampa Bay Business Journal. Only those that responded to our inquiries were listed. Total company revenue serves as a tiebreaker. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. COUNTIES SURVEYED Local includes Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties.
Tampa, FLPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This is the Most Dangerous County in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

Though vaccine distribution is well underway across the United States, the novel coronavirus continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 32,706,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 278,181 COVID-19 cases have […]
Public HealthGovernment Technology

Losing a Job for Not Being Vaccinated for COVID-19

(TNS) - When Melissa Fisher learned she’d have to get vaccinated to keep her job, she tried to fight it. Fisher, who works in an assisted living and memory care facility run by Chicago -based Enlivant, gave the company a letter from her pastor explaining her religious objection. Fisher also volunteered to get tested for COVID-19 each week, rather than be vaccinated.