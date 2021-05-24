newsbreak-logo
Military

Active & Retired Military: High Earning Online Surveys!

southernsavers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure here. Don’t miss a chance to earn some extra money with one of the highest paying survey sites we’ve seen!!. If you or a family member are active duty, reserve and retired US Military (any branch), then head over and sign up to take paid online surveys exclusively for the military community.

www.southernsavers.com
Nashville, TNtn.gov

Join TDCI for the “Retirement Readiness for Military Families” Virtual Event and Get Your Marching Orders for Building a Secure Retirement

Join TDCI for the “Retirement Readiness for Military Families” Virtual Event and Get Your Marching Orders for Building a Secure Retirement. “Retirement Readiness for Military Families” is the Third Episode of the When I’m 65 Boomers to Zoomers: Building a Secure Path to Retirement Virtual Event Series. NASHVILLE —The Tennessee...
TechnologyPosted by
The Press

Branded Surveys Now Provides Online Paid Surveys to Their Users on Their Platform

SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Branded Surveys is one of the world's leading market research communities. Branded Surveys works with several companies to create Branded Surveys for their community of survey takers. The information collected from these surveys helps companies collect market research and launch new products. Branded Surveys matches companies with online users who take surveys for money. Companies gain market insight while Branded members enjoy an incredible and rewarding paid online survey experience.
Oklahoma City, OKguthrienewsleader.net

Free Admission this Summer at The Cowboy for Active Military

OKLAHOMA CITY – Currently-serving U.S. military personnel and their families can see the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum for free this summer as a part of the Blue Star Museums initiative. The program will begin on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 15, 2021, and end on Labor Day, Monday, September 6, 2021.
Killeen, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Area high-school seniors to be recognized for military enlistment

According to 2019 polls, only 29% of youth ages 17 to 24 can qualify for military service. So for those high school seniors brave enough to raise their right hands and join the armed forces, a national nonprofit is standing up to ensure these brave young men and women are recognized and honored for their decision to protect the nation.
Hillsborough County, FLThe Laker/Lutz News

Hillsborough citizens survey launches online

Hillsborough County is asking residents to weigh in on what matters most to them. The county’s 2021 Citizen Survey, launched May 14, asks citizens to share their opinions about quality of life issues. The survey asks residents to share their opinions on a number of key issues, including: the local...
Fountain Hills, AZFountain Hills Times

Town 'Vision' survey now online

The Vision Fountain Hills team has launched the 2021 Community Feedback Survey. After the success of the 2020 Community Satisfaction Survey, the VisionFH team has been analyzing, filtering and summarizing hundreds of comments from the Fountain Hills residents who wanted their voices heard when it came to how satisfied they were with the community.
Paris, TNParis Post-Intelligencer

Dougherty earns Military Spouse Medal

Laura Dougherty of Paris was presented with the Military Spouse Medal by the Tennessee National Guard on May 1 at the 251st Military Police Company in Lexington. Dougherty was awarded for her commitment and service to the soldiers and families while serving alongside her husband, 1st Sgt. Jamie Dougherty, over his career, which spanned 39 years and 6 months.
Businessaccountingtoday.com

Intuit retires Intuit Online Payroll

Intuit has announced that it is retiring Intuit Online Payroll and moving all users of the product to QuickBooks Online Payroll. The company said it wants to streamline its focus on payroll products, and that the QuickBooks platform offers more modern payroll plans with more features and better ongoing development support.
Educationpcdn.co

Four Ideas to Spark Active Learning in an Online Classroom

Active learning can be an intimidating concept for educators. Many educators have heard the term but struggle to understand the true meaning of active learning and/or integrate active learning strategies within their classroom. As such, it is important to define active learning in simple terms. According to Bonwell and Eisen (1991), active learning is “anything that involves students in doing things and thinking about the things they are doing” (p. 2). Essentially, active learning involves including students in what they are learning, and fostering an environment that encourages them to think on these matters. Student involvement and metacognition, or thinking about thinking, are fundamental to one’s ability to understand active learning. While active learning can be challenging, adding the complexities of remote learning can make it even more tricky to navigate.
Bronx, NYseniorplanet.org

Redefining Retirement Earns a Prize

During a 2005 community meeting in New York’s northernmost borough, The Bronx, attendees recognized a void. “We knew there weren’t a lot of resources for kids, especially Pre-K to three years of age,” recalls Hope Harley – who redefined her retirement to spearhead the creation of the Bronx Children’s Museum.
Lifestylebakingbusiness.com

Online sales still surging, according to IFIC survey

WASHINGTON — The impact of COVID-19 on consumer habits in relation to buying and eating foods and beverages has ebbed in several areas, but certainly not online ordering, according to the 2021 Food & Health Survey released May 19 by the International Food Information Council. “After more than a year...
Homelesspioneerpublishers.com

High turnout for survey on COVID and the homeless

CONCORD, CA — Setting an 11-year record, 603 people took the survey to date. Thank you, folks, for your interest. The first half of the survey dealt with COVID and vaccines. I will talk about the second part, on homeless issues, in the next edition. 1. Will you get the...
Internetprogressivegrocer.com

Digital Payments and Online Ordering Continue to Click With Shoppers: Surveys

Two surveys recently released affirm the strength of e-commerce in the grocery sector, both in online shopping and digital payments. One new report revealed a 16% jump in U.S. online grocery sales in April 2021 compared to April 2020. According to the Brick Meets Click/Mercatus Grocery Shopping Survey, total online grocery sales last month were more than four times higher than pre-pandemic levels, with 67.8 million households in this country buying groceries online in that span. A growing number of consumers are using two or more e-commerce methods, including delivery, pickup and/or ship-to-home.
Shoppingdoctorofcredit.com

Amex Offers: Cell Phone, Spend $125 & Get $5 Back (Max $20)

Enroll by 7/23/2021. Get a $5 statement credit by using your enrolled Card to spend a minimum of $125 in one or more transactions to pay your cell phone bill directly with a US wireless telephone service provider by 10/18/2021. Limit of 4 statement credits (total of $20). See terms for exclusions.
Fountain Hills, AZFountain Hills Times

Input sought: Fentanyl survey online

Is there fentanyl in Fountain Hills? And by the way, what is fentanyl?. Those questions are being posed by the Fountain Hills Coalition as it seeks assistance and answers from residents in filling out an online survey about the dangerous drug. Information gathered from the community survey will help coalition...
Economycodb.us

Payment arrangements available for past due utility bills

The city’s COVID-19 emergency declaration, which suspended disconnections and late fees, has expired. Therefore, disconnection for nonpayment will resume. If your bill is past due, please make payment arrangements by calling (386) 671-8100 to avoid future late fees or disconnection. If you have trouble making a payment, you may qualify for financial assistance.