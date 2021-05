The Monona Police and Fire Commission is proud to announce the hiring of Brian M. Chaney Austin as Monona’s new Police Chief. The approval was made during a special meeting of the Police and Fire Commission on May 10th. Mr. Chaney Austin has nineteen (19) years of law enforcement experience with the City of Madison Police Department, most recently serving as Captain of Police for Traffic and Specialized Services since 2018. Mr. Chaney Austin has a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice from Illinois State.