Boies Schiller to Lead Investor Fight Against Credit Suisse For Greensill Losses

By Rose Walker
Law.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoies Schiller Flexner’s U.K. arm is spearheading efforts to win back losses from investments linked to collapsed financer Greensill Capital, it announced on Monday, in the latest large-scale group action to emerge in recent months. The firm is building a group of investors across Europe and Asia that invested in...

www.law.com
