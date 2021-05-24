newsbreak-logo
Morrison & Foerster Tokyo Chief Nominated to SoftBank's Board of Directors

By Anna Zhang
Law.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapanese tech investor SoftBank Group Corp. is nominating Morrison & Foerster partner Kenneth Siegel to be a director on its board. Siegel, alongside Yahoo! Japan chief operating officer Kentaro Kawabe and video game veteran Keiko Erikawa, will replace three current board members: SoftBank group vice chair and longtime Masayoshi Son lieutenant Ronald Fisher, ARM Holdings plc. chief executive Simon Segars and the company’s first female director Yuko Kawamoto.

