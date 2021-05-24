The Decriminalisation of Abortion in The Maritime Provinces of Canada and Scotland by Amy Joyce

The Maritime Provinces of Canada and Scotland have strong historical ties that link the areas closely. In both places, the decriminalisation of abortion in the late 1960s was a milestone in women’s history but sparked fierce pro-choice and pro-life debates and activism. There are extensive histories and studies on abortion and individual movements, but there is a distinct lack of abortion campaign comparisons between countries. With a focus on the second-wave feminist movement of the 1970s and 1980s, my research explores the women’s movements campaigns and their influence on the abortion debate. A comparative study of pro-choice campaigns is an effective way to analyse the history of abortion. By focusing specifically on one perspective, it may highlight new insights about the impact of movements and how societies consider and treat the topic of abortion. By comparing two places such as the Maritime Provinces and Scotland, one can determine similarities and differences in the implementation of the women’s movement when fighting for abortion rights.