SNEAK PEEK: Preview of DC Comics’ Action Comics #1031

The introduction of Yara Flor was one of the biggest highlights of DC Comics' "Future State" takeover, which is why it is delightful seeing DC keep the character in their line up with an ongoing series that began this week: Wonder Girl #1. With Joëlle Jones once again at the helm, Jordie Bellaire on colors and Clayton Cowles on letters, the team is assembled to make Yara's new series every bit as impressive as her Future State debut, and that's exactly what they do in an absolutely stellar debut issue. If you pick up only one DC comic book this week, choose Wonder Girl #1.