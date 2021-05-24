newsbreak-logo
SNEAK PEEK: Preview of DC Comics’ Action Comics #1031

Cover picture for the article“Warworld Rising” part two! After a war-torn battleship escapes Warworld and makes the perilous journey to Earth, Superman searches for answers about the identities of its mysterious refugees and their apparent link to the planet Krypton. Could there be other Kryptonians in the universe? Meanwhile, Atlantean scientists study the wreckage of the Warworld vessel…and make a shocking discovery that could change the balance of power on Earth. And in the backup story, stuck in the wrong timeline, Midnighter continues to gather intel on the Chrysalis in hopes of finding an answer. But will it cost him his relationship with Apollo? And who is being held captive at Trojan Solutions?

Wonder Girl #1 Review: Yara Flor Is An Absolute Star for DC Comics

The introduction of Yara Flor was one of the biggest highlights of DC Comics' "Future State" takeover, which is why it is delightful seeing DC keep the character in their line up with an ongoing series that began this week: Wonder Girl #1. With Joëlle Jones once again at the helm, Jordie Bellaire on colors and Clayton Cowles on letters, the team is assembled to make Yara's new series every bit as impressive as her Future State debut, and that's exactly what they do in an absolutely stellar debut issue. If you pick up only one DC comic book this week, choose Wonder Girl #1.
SNEAK PEEK: Preview of IDW Publishing’s Godzilla Monsters & Protectors #2

“Rise Up!” Part 2: The world knows that the King of the Monsters has been riled up by the Linival energy plants, whose output sent Godzilla on a pan-Pacific destructive spree the likes of which the world has never seen–but the danger is greater than anyone knows. Godzilla is sitting in judgment on humanity, and the verdict could spell doom for life on Earth! The Shobijin become aware of this and know they could ask Mothra to intervene… but does humanity deserve Mothra’s help? Reuniting the blockbuster creative team of writer Erik Burnham, artist Dan Schoening, and colorist Luis Antonio Delgado (Ghostbusters), “Rise Up” continues here!
VLog: TNTM’s Troy reviews DC Comics Wonder Girl #1

Yara Flor is a newer character in the DC Universe. She was first introduced to us in the Future State event. She is being billed as the future Wonder Woman, but for right now she is Wonder Girl. She is the offspring of an Amazon and a Brazilian river god.
AfterShock Comics Exclusive Preview: BUNNY MASK #1

BUNNY MASK #1 hits your local comic book store June 9th, but thanks to AfterShock Comics, Monkeys Fighting Robots has an exclusive four-page preview for you. A new horror series from the creator of the Eisner-nominated Colder!. Sealed in a cave before the dawn of man, released by a crazed...
Extended Preview: Dynamite Comics Presents ‘Red Sonja’ #27

Review: ‘Champions’ #7 Sends The Teenage Heroes Into The Belly Of The Corporate Beast →. A unashamed DC Comics fan and sometime teacher for over 20 years! I got lucky and found the escape hatch. Now, I just read and write about comics all day long. Co-host of the ICE-Cast podcast and one third of the brains behind Birmingham's street art and graffiti festival High Vis Fest.
‘Action Comics’ #1031 review: Phillip Kennedy Johnson’s Superman epic

Phillip Kennedy Johnson’s Superman epic continues to rapidly expand across time and space, accruing an intimidating classic rival and an endearing new Superman. Action Comics and Superman are a compelling duo of books that show why this classic character really never goes out of style. Teaming with Danial Sampere, Johnson is using Action Comics to specifically invest in the sci-fi epic toward which Superman has been set on the path.
DC Comics Announces 'Injustice: Gods Among Us' Animated Film

Warner Bros. has just confirmed that the next planned animated DC Comics film will be adapted from the fighting game Injustice: Gods Among Us. On top of a hinted sneak peek being released with the upcoming Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two film, no other news has been revealed. DC’s Injustice takes us to an alternate universe where Superman turns deranged after being tricked into killing Lois and their unborn child by Joker. The Justice League must now travel to his dimension to free Earth from his tyrannical rule.
Action Comics #1031: Fire Falls from the Sky to the Sea

Author(s): Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Becky Cloonan & Michael W. Conrad. A confrontation between the father and son Supers and intruding Warworld ships takes an unexpected turn when Clark finds a woman speaking a long dead Kryptonian language inside the largest vessel. Trying to uncover who she is and what the invaders want will take Clark from the sky to the sea and back again. Meanwhile, the Midnighter of the future continues his mission to prevent Andrej Trojan from advancing his plan to rid humanity of its organic and emotional components. It’s a complicated task that he must undertake while wrestling with the literal voice in his head… and the threat of what his secrets may do to his relationship with Apollo.
SNEAK PEEK: IDW Publishing’s Marvel Action Captain Marvel #3

A brand-new arc begins here! Fresh off her ClikClok adventures, Carol is enjoying some relaxing time in the city-but wait, are things getting a little too predictable? Weren’t those the goons she was fighting yesterday? And why is Chewie t-posing?!. It’s time to level up with more Marvel Action adventures!
The Never-Ending Battle: ACTION COMICS #684

One step closer to the end as Doomsday makes his way to Metropolis in Action Comics #684!. Action Comics #684 opens with another set of exposition to catch a new reader up with what has been going on in the previous four issues, this time delivered by a news anchor on broadcast, and as we look at the first page, the panel count is down from last issue’s four to three. Superman leaves Maxima in the care of The Guardian, saying ominously that he will stop Doomsday if it’s the last thing he does.
DC Comics Launches Fear State, Batman Crossover Canon Horror Event

This afternoon, DC Comics revealed details for Fear State, a horror-themed Gotham City event that unifies plot threads started in DC Future State and Infinite Frontier, and keeping that momentum of cross-continuity event books going from August into Hallowe'en. It picks up on the strands in Infinite Frontier of Scarecrow being a much bigger deal and working with Simon Saint to horrify Gotham, leading into the events of Future State. It will launch a new ongoing series for Jace Fox, the Next Batman, as well as crossover with Harley Quinn and Catwoman.