First, I am truly grateful that I’m alive this afternoon to submit this letter. I was stopped at the traffic light on Union Street and Harrison Avenue in Montclair, heading east on Union and just one block from home. The light turned green in my favor and I began to move forward — only to stomp on my brakes in the nick of time. A dark gray Jeep/SUV had come barreling toward me from the left, flew through the intersection and continued south on Harrison Avenue.