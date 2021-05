As the U.S. economy emerges from the coronavirus pandemic, businesses are starting to hire. But the pace of hiring isn’t anywhere near the number of workers available. and many businesses — including those in cannabis — say they can’t find the right candidates. Cheddar cannabis reporter Chloe Aiello spoke to Vangst CEO and founder Karson Humiston about barriers to hiring in the cannabis industry and strategies companies can use to bring workers back to the workforce.