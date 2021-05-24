newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden Moves to Improve Legal Services for Poor, Minorities

omahadailyrecord.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden took executive action last Tuesday to ensure minorities, low-income Americans and others have better access to quality legal representation after services dwindled during the Trump administration. Biden signed a memorandum directing the Department of Justice to restore key functions of the shuttered Access to Justice Office and...

omahadailyrecord.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
George Floyd
Person
Eric Holder
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Merrick Garland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Minorities#Racial Discrimination#Government Services#Immigration Reform#Improve Legal Services#The Department Of Justice#Access#Justice Office#The Associated Press#Civil Legal Aid#President Joe Biden#Low Income Americans#Policing Reform Measures#Low Income People#Racial Equity#Structural Racism#Language Barriers#Government Operations#Civil Rights Violations#Inequities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Stateline

Biden Wants to Prepare for Future Surges of Unaccompanied Minors

The Biden administration wants to create a permanent federal workforce to provide housing for unaccompanied migrant children during surges like the one that began in January and continues to overwhelm authorities. “We all know that surges arise periodically,” U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said during a congressional...
Presidential Electionthegazette.com

Fact Checker: Hinson says Biden, Harris haven’t been to the U.S. border. Is she right?

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Marion Republican representing Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, has had several recent tweets about security at the U.S. border with Mexico. A May 10 fundraising video on Twitter includes a half-dozen sound-bites from Hinson, all about border security. In one, Hinson says “Why haven’t you been to the border, President Biden? Why hasn’t Vice President Harris been to the border?”
Presidential ElectionBoston Herald

McCaughey: Biden declares war on single-family homeowners

If you saved your money and bought a house in the suburbs, your investment and lifestyle are under attack. President Joe Biden is pushing to end single-family zoning. The biggest item in Biden’s infrastructure bill, now being negotiated with Congress, is $213 billion he claims will to increase affordable housing. Biden wants to put the federal government in charge of zoning and distribute apartment buildings throughout single-family home neighborhoods.
Presidential Electionfordcountyrecord.com

Biden needs to focus his money on improving outcomes

President Joe Biden is proposing to spend more money than I knew existed, on infrastructure and children, families, free college and much more. I am not opposed to spending all that money, so long as it is aimed at improving our nation’s weak educational and social outcomes, and so long as we pay for it rather than foist the costs onto our kids.
U.S. Politicsworkboat.com

Biden issues executive order on improving U.S. cybersecurity

President Biden issued an Executive Order last week on improving U.S. cybersecurity. Section 1 of an "Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity" reads:. "The United States faces persistent and increasingly sophisticated malicious cyber campaigns that threaten the public sector, the private sector, and ultimately the American people’s security and privacy. The federal government must improve its efforts to identify, deter, protect against, detect, and respond to these actions and actors. The federal government must also carefully examine what occurred during any major cyber incident and apply lessons learned. But cybersecurity requires more than government action. Protecting our nation from malicious cyber actors requires the federal government to partner with the private sector. The private sector must adapt to the continuously changing threat environment, ensure its products are built and operate securely, and partner with the federal government to foster a more secure cyberspace. In the end, the trust we place in our digital infrastructure should be proportional to how trustworthy and transparent that infrastructure is, and to the consequences we will incur if that trust is misplaced.
Houston, TXHouston Press

If They “Prove” Biden Cheated, He’d Still Be President

I’ve never been particularly worried about the audit happening in Arizona helmed by the Cyber Ninjas. After multiple, real audits of the ballots by reputable government sources, there are only two possibilities. One, Cyber Ninjas would do the job right and prove the election was legit or two, they would so ineptly try and present some sort of moon logic that any reasonable checking of their work would make the whole thing fall apart. As they increasingly get dragged for stupid things like looking for bamboo in the paper because China flew in a bunch of fake ballots in the night, the latter is a near certainty.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Biden says he underestimated how many people would believe Trump’s big lie

Joe Biden said he underestimated how many people would believe in Donald Trump’s “big lie” about the 2020 election.The US president, in an interview with The Atlantic’s Edward-Isaac Dovere in January, admitted that he underestimated the “big lie” of election fraud and how many Americans would actually vote for Mr Trump before 3 November 2020. "I underestimated his ability to take the big lie and turn it into something that was saleable," Mr Biden told Mr Dovere, whose book Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Trump was released on Tuesday. “His transparent selfishness, his willingness to...
Businesswhitehousedossier.com

Republican governors reject Biden unemployment benefits

The only thing that can derail the recovery from the Covid recession — and that in fact is derailing it, judging by the latest jobs report and hints of inflation — is government policy. The most glaring mistake is, as the economy expands, to continue supplementing unemployment benefits. Low-income Americans...
Presidential Electionspectrumlocalnews.com

Bidens paid 25.9% rate and earned $607,336, tax returns show

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden restored a long-standing presidential tradition Monday by releasing his tax returns, showing that 25.9% of the first couple's income went to the federal government in 2020. The average federal income tax rate is just over 14%. Biden and his wife, Jill, a teacher, earned...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Biden pulls out list of Republicans he says are taking credit for rescue plan they opposed

During a speech in Cleveland, President Joe Biden pulled out a list of Republican lawmakers he said was taking credit for the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9tn Covid relief bill they opposed. “My Republican friends in Congress, not a single one of them voted for the rescue plan,” Mr Biden said. “I’m not going to embarrass anyone but I have here a list,” he said to loud laughter from people in the room as he picked up a piece of paper. “Back in their districts, they're bragging about the rescue plan. They touted the restaurant revitalisation fund, they touted... grants...