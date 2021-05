GLASGOW, Scotland (PRWEB) May 14, 2021. Star Refrigeration is coordinating with Lex Autolease to make eco-friendly vehicles available for all of its 400 employees. Having become Lex Autolease’s first customer in Scotland to offer non-fleet colleagues support in helping them switch to eco-friendly vehicles, Star plans to implement a sustainable salary sacrifice scheme in order to equip its workforce with access to electric vehicles (EVs) like the Hyundai Kona and the Tesla Model 3. Meanwhile, Star have also developed a new car policy with Lex Autolease to transfer its company car fleet to a Whole Life Cost policy which will incur significant savings due to the optimised fuel consumption and lower running costs.