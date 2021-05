The first driverless electric shuttle buses hit the roads in the city of Cambridge in the UK yesterday as part of ground-breaking trials. The Aurrigo Auto-Shuttle will operate on a two-mile route between Madingley park and ride, the West Cambridge campus, and the Institute of Astronomy. The journey takes around 20 minutes. Passengers recruited for the project will be able to use an Aurrigo app that will allow them to be picked up at a number of locations.