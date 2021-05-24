Income generation and stability through Pig-farming investment

Agriculture is the second largest source of income for most countries around the world after crude oil. Most especially in Africa, agriculture is one of our major sources of revenue from planting and harvesting of crops to livestock farming. Pig farming is one of the lucrative forms of agri-business which most people are yet to discover. This could be due to the stereotypic saying that “pig farming is a dirty business.” But in fact, with the establishment and popularity of more Asian restaurants in major cities across Nigeria, 5-star hotels, huge retail stores etc. it has made the demand for pork meat go off the roof but with a relatively low supply.