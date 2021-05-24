newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Income generation and stability through Pig-farming investment

techpoint.africa
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgriculture is the second largest source of income for most countries around the world after crude oil. Most especially in Africa, agriculture is one of our major sources of revenue from planting and harvesting of crops to livestock farming. Pig farming is one of the lucrative forms of agri-business which most people are yet to discover. This could be due to the stereotypic saying that “pig farming is a dirty business.” But in fact, with the establishment and popularity of more Asian restaurants in major cities across Nigeria, 5-star hotels, huge retail stores etc. it has made the demand for pork meat go off the roof but with a relatively low supply.

techpoint.africa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Pigs#Pig Farming#Income Investors#Farm Income#Supply And Demand#Oil Demand#Asian#Farmpower#Agribusiness#Leadway Assurance Limited#09081012746 Ghanaians#Livestock Farming#Stability#Investment Funds#Earning Income#Rice Farming#Investments#Revenue#Potential Buyers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Agricultureagupdate.com

Ag economist connects pork innovation, sustainability

A Pork Checkoff webinar May 19 took a look at potential supply chain disruptors, as well as the overall demand outlook for pork. Jayson Lusk, head of the department of ag economics at Purdue University, was the featured speaker. Lusk said agriculture- and food-technology innovation could have big impacts for...
Agriculturesoutheastproduceweekly.com

Brick Street Farms Takes On Global Agriculture With Multimillion Dollar Investment

Brick Street Farms announces their new investors, Lykes Bros., a milestone championed by Florida Department of Agriculture Commissioner Nicole “Nikki” Fried, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. With Lykes Bros.’ financial commitment to Brick Street Farms, the AgTech leader will scale its mission to lead the...
Agriculturekaftanpost.com

Nigeria spent N727.3bn on agricultural imports

A total of N727.3 billion has been invested in importation of agricultural equipment and mechandise from the United States between October 2020 and March 2021. The goods exported to Nigeria include tractors and implements, soyabeans, intermediate food products (especially vegetable oils and animal fats), condiments and sauces, processed vegetables, corn, wine, prepared food, dairy products, non-beverage ethanol), and fish products.
AgricultureStamford Advocate

Anuvia Plant Nutrients Recognized by Financial Times As One of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2021

AgTech Start Up Ranks First Among AgTech Companies With Compounded Annual Revenue Growth of 92.6%. Anuvia Plant Nutrients has been named one of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2021 by the Financial Times (FT). Of the 500 companies named on the list, Anuvia ranked first among agriculture companies, with a 92.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2016 and 2019. The list was compiled by the FT and Statista.
Agriculturemelodyinter.com

Agric commissions 450 metric tons of Cassava in Rivers -NigPilot

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono has commissioned the Cassava Plant at Afam in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State, saying the processing plant will address the challenges of value addition of the crop in the value chain sub-sector. Speaking during the commissioning ceremony yesterday,...
AgricultureBrookings Institution

Agricultural insurance: The antidote to many economic illnesses

In recent years, the world has encountered a range of compounding shocks: droughts, floods, wildfires, cyclones, and most recently, a worldwide pandemic that has taken over 3.3 million lives—some estimates even indicate up to 13 million deaths. Although the pandemic will (eventually) pass, the next global challenge is already upon us. Climatic shocks are expected to increase in frequency and severity.
Agricultureagfundernews.com

BREAKING: Kula Bio banks $10m seed funding to fix farm nitrogen runoff

Disclosure: AgFunder, which is AFN’s parent company, is an investor in Kula Bio. This is a developing story; please check back for updates. Kula Bio, a startup developing more sustainable nitrogen fertilizers for crops, has raised $10 million in a seed round led by Collaborative Fund. Other investors in the...
AgriculturePosted by
MarketRealist

Best Vertical Farming Stocks for the Agricultural Shift

There are points in the stock market where impact investing and value investing intersect. That's the case with vertical farming stocks. They help fund the expansion of food production without relying on an immense amount of land and resources to get the job done. Meanwhile, their value might be higher than the market is currently giving them credit for.
Baker, FLcrestviewbulletin.com

Next Generation Farming in Baker embraces the 'farming of the future'

BAKER — Fourteen rows of five types of lettuce extend almost the 100-foot length of the greenhouse. Sprouting nearby is an abundance of kale, cabbage and collards. All the plants grow in “deep water culture” beds. Through holes of floating Styrofoam boards, their roots reach nutrient-rich water that’s piped in from four large fish tanks containing a total of more than 1,200 tilapia and catfish.
AgricultureKokomo Perspective

Cattle producers need relief

OPINION In anticipation of a summit between U.S. Trade Ambassador Katherine Tai and her counterparts within the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, 18 national, state and regional cattle and ranch associations have sent a letter seeking immediate relief from that agreement. The letter addressed to Ambassador Tai and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack states...
Agriculturepnwag.net

Farm Profit Projections Mixed Through 2030

The Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research service projections for farm profits are mixed through 2030. USDA ERS provides forecasts for net cash farm income and net farm income, two major profitability indicators of the agricultural sector. Net farm income is a broader measure of farm sector profitability that incorporates noncash items. Net cash farm income includes only gross cash income minus all cash expenses.
sporttechie.com

Generating Revenue Through Crowd Intelligence

Crowd intelligence helps drive revenue across venues. Emerging crowd intelligence tools will play a vital role in helping venues monitor, track and migrate fans based on a number of parameters. Join us today at 12:30 p.m. ET as we answer questions such as: How has the fan journey changed since...
Income Taxmillennialmoney.com

Top Income Generating Assets for 2021

This article includes links which we may receive compensation for if you click, at no cost to you. If you’re not investing in 2021, you need to rethink your priorities. Investing is one of the best ways to build wealth and obtain financial freedom. But with so many different investment...
Energy Industrysolarindustrymag.com

Q CELLS Invests in Next Generation of Solar Technology

Q CELLS, a photovoltaic (PV) manufacturer, says it is investing an additional €15.5 million into its global research and development (R&D) headquarters in Thalheim, Germany, as part of the company’s ongoing R&D roadmap to drive next-generation solar module technology development. The €15.5 million comes on top of last year’s pledge...
Businessmobilesyrup.com

Telus investing $9 billion in Quebec through 2024

Telus has announced that it’s investing $9 billion across Quebec over the next three years to expand its 5G and PureFibre networks. The Vancouver-based carrier says it will launch its 5G network in 157 more communities across the province by the end of 2021. It also plans to connect hundreds...
Ashland, MEmainebiz.biz

Ashland looks to generate investment around new forest industry product

The town of Ashland is launching a development program, Original Mass Timber Maine, that aims to build markets for structural round timber, a low-cost and carbon-friendly building product that is a perfect fit for the state's forest industry, those behind the initative say. The three-year project, funded by a grant...
Agricultureagupdate.com

Farming integral to generations

Editor’s note: This article is part of a series featuring women members of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation. Lisa Gantner farms near Belgium, Wisconsin, with her husband and her father-in-law. They milk 50 cows and also raise 30 Holstein steers in addition to farming 620 acres. Gantner chairs the promotional and educational program for the Ozaukee County Farm Bureau; she also co-leads the Lindenwood 4-H dairy project.