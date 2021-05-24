Say It Isn’t So! National Sauce Shortage Hits Popular Chicken Restaurant

Red Sauce, Rosewood Phuket’s Italian dining destination, serves mouthwatering fare in a stylish and inviting space. We were instantly drawn to the chic and open restaurant accented with delicate greenery, light and airy ambiance, and an impressive open kitchen. The large outdoor terrace allows you to dine while overlooking the tropical paradise and turquoise waters of Emerald Bay. The tempting menu features many Italian favourites, juicy steaks, and authentic wood fired pizzas. We couldn’t get enough of the freshly baked bread and irresistible selection of olive oils and balsamic. Highlights off the menu included the satisfying Whole Wheat Tortilla and Chicken Sandwich with Zucchini, Bell Pepper, Yoghurt Raita and Crispy Cort Tortilla Chips, the creamy and fresh burrata with Heirloom Tomatoes, Pesto Genovese, the crisp and flavourful Tuna Tacos with Guacamole, Coleslaw, the fresh and meaty Eco Aquaculture Grouper, and the insanely tender Wagyu “Stockyard” Beef Sirloin which was cooked to perfection. Make sure to save room and share a few indulgent desserts including the Warm Gluten Free Chocolate Brownie with Vanilla Madagascar Ice Cream, the Mango Sticky Rice with Mung Beans and Mango Sherbet, and the Vegan Gelato. Pair your meal with a fragrant bottle of wine or some expertly made cocktails for a memorable evening during your stay. Service is impeccable and the staff are happy to recommend signature dishes and accommodate dietary requirements for you and your family. A must dine restaurant when staying at Rosewood or if you’re looking for mouthwatering dining in an idyllic location. Only a few minutes drive from the centre of Patong you can easily visit while exploring the vibrant area.