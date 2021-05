Republican lawmakers and the Biden Administration continue to be at odds over the situation at U-S southern border. Rob Portman, who is the top Republican on the Senate’s Homeland Security Committee, says the only way to fix the situation on the Mexican border is to change the policies regarding immigration. If people have a true asylum claim, the United States will let you in, but Portman says we should not let them in and wait for that claim to be processed. There is currently a backlog of 1.3 million people who are waiting to have their cases reviewed. Portman also will be introducing legislation to help those on the front line of the crisis, the U.S. Border Patrol.