Today, Senate Republicans are expected to block the bill to create a commission to investigate the Capitol Riots that happened in Washington D.C. on January 6th. Last week the House of Representatives passed the legislation at a vote of 252 to 175 to create a panel of 10 people to analyze and study the events that happened during the insurrection. The panel will also figure out law enforcement’s ‘preparedness and response’ and report recommendations in order to ‘prevent future acts of targeted violence and domestic terrorism.’ Thirty five Republicans joined all of the Democrats to pass that bill. During the riots, 5 people died and 140 police officers were injured.