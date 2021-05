Flock of Dimes is thrilled to present “Two Heads,” a pair of NoonChorus concerts in support of Head of Roses, her acclaimed new album. Performances will be held on Thursday, May 20th and 27th, 2021, beginning at 9 pm EST each night, and feature selections from the album performed with a full band, including members of Mountain Man and Sylvan Esso. Fans who purchase tickets for both nights will get to hear Head of Roses performed live and in its entirety.