If you didn’t already know Deathloop was made by the same studio as the Dishonored games you’d probably be able to guess pretty quickly. Like Dishonored, Deathloop is an immersive sim roughly in the mold first established over 20 years ago by Looking Glass Studios. It’s set in an alternate history, although one based on the 1960s, and not the Victorian era of Dishonored. Your character has a deep set of weapons and superpowered abilities that let you tackle any encounter in a variety of ways. All told, Deathloop has many of the hallmarks of Arkane Studios’ last original franchise, as well as its 2017 reboot of Prey: the way you move, the powers you gain, the contrast between stealth and combat, and the amount of blood when you kill enemies all look warmly familiar.