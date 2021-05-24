Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) stock rises during pre-market session. Why is it so?
Ally Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLY) stock gained by 0.78% at last close while the ALLY stock further soars by 5.31% in the pre-market session. With $181.9 billion in assets as of March 31, 2021, Ally Financial is a global online financial services firm. ALLY is consistently focused on “Doing things Right” and becoming a reliable financial-services supplier to our residential, private, and business clients as a customer-centric organization with passionate customer support and creative financial solutions.marketglobalist.com