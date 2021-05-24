Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) stock rises during pre-market session. Why is it so?

In the premarket trading session, Dragon Victory International Limited shares have plunged by -1.57% to the price of $1.25 at the time of writing. LYL stock previously closed the trading session at $1.30 which is a 4.00% gain. The stock volume traded 0.6 million shares. In the past year, up-to-date LYL stock has surged by 32.17% and in the past week, they have jumped by 10.17%. In the past three and six months, the stock plunged by -34.67% and -68.37% respectively. Dragon Victory International Limited is currently valued in the market at $14.68 million and has 11.42 million outstanding shares.