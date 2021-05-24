Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) stock rises during pre market session. What has been happening lately?

Optinose Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN) stock declined by 5.96% at last whereas the OPTN stock price rises by 5% in the after-hours session. There is no current update available however, Optinose has recently released its financial results in this month which could might be the driving tool behind the up and down in OPTN share price. Optinose is a pharmacy business that caters to the requirements of patients who are treated by ENT and allergy professionals. Optinose is located in the United States and Norway.