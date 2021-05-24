Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) stock rises during pre market session. What has been happening lately?
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) stock declined by 5.23% at last close whereas the HEPA stock price soars by 3.07% in the pre market trading session. CRV431, Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ lead drug candidate, is a powerful inhibitor of cyclophilins, which play a role in a variety of diseases. CRV431 is currently in clinical trials for the prevention of NASH, and it has the ability to play a significant part in the treatment of liver disease as a whole, from the onset of symptoms to end-stage disease.marketglobalist.com