ONEOK (OKE) stock surged in the premarket trading session; here’s why

By MG Staff
marketglobalist.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the premarket trading session, at last check ONEOK Inc. (OKE) stock had surged by 2.31% to $54.49. OKE stock previously closed the session at $53.26. The OKE stock volume traded 3.39 million shares. In the past year up-to-date OKE stock jumped by 47.86%, and in the past week in shed -2.01%. In the past three and six months, the OKE stock has gained 15.53% and 64.84% respectively. Furthermore, the company is currently valued at $23.92 billion and has 445.89 million outstanding shares.

