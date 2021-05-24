ONEOK (OKE) stock surged in the premarket trading session; here’s why

In the premarket trading session, Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) stock had surged by 1.35% to $1.50, at the last check. ANY stock previously closed the session at $1.48. The ANY stock volume traded 0.26 million shares. In the past year up-to-date ANY stock had shed -24.49% in the last 12 months however in the past week the shares moved up by 2.07%. In the past three and six months, the ANY stock had shed -51.95% and added 8.03% respectively. Furthermore, Sphere 3d Corp. is currently valued in the market at $17.89 million and has 9.42 million outstanding shares.