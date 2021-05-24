Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) Stock Undergoes Minor Volatility Following Promising Q1 2021 Financial Reports

Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) stock prices were down by a marginal 0.20% as of the market closing on May 21st, 2021, bringing the price per share down to USD$10.16. May 13th, 2021 saw the company disclose their financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2021. Revenues were reported to have increased by 43.5% compared to the same time period of the prior year, with Q1 2021 reporting USD$12.4 million, up from the USD$8.7 million reported in Q1 2020. Revenue generated from subscriptions was up by 94.9%, from USD$1.5 million in Q1 2020 to USD$2.8 million in Q1 2021. Product revenue was also up, by 33.1%, from USD$7.2 million in Q1 2020 to USD$9.6 million in Q1 2021.