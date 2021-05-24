Reddit gets downright trashy over mom naming her child ‘Indikah’

Redditors let loose on an apparently weed-loving mom who posted a snap of her tot, named “Indikah” on Instagram to celebrate the child’s first day of preschool. Full of love and pride, the post proclaims: “Indikah’s first day at preschool today!” adding “Spread your wings baby girl, the world is a beautiful place to explore,” according to 98.5 The Cat . It seemed a bit too much for some Redditors, who not only discussed the child’s name but also noticed the post tagged a cannabis enthusiasts page. Woman named Marijuana Pepsi at birth earns PhD… she is now Dr. Marijuana Pepsi Proud uncle announces birth of niece Indica to keep sister SaTiva company Strong, free and green: Miss Canada’s cannabis costume lights up stage at Miss Universe pageant The combo was enough to inspire one Redditor to relegate the post to the sub-Reddit Trashy. News.com.au reports that the group has more than 2.3 million members who describe the sub-post as a place for “trashy stories, trashy glamour, all things fake, plastic and downright trashy.” Citing the tag to the weed page, “… there’s no mistaking that her tot is indeed named after cannabis. Indica is a specific strain of marijuana, so even though the parent got creative with the spelling, that was still her daughter’s name sake.” The post inspired much sympathy for the child. “If you like weed that much then that’s great,” notes one commenter, according to The Cat , “but why you gotta put this on your kid for the rest of their life?” The obviously weed-inspired names of two nieces in the U.S., however, did little to dampen the celebratory tweet of their uncle. Rejoicing in the birth of niece number two, Indica, the uncle tweet his congratulations about two years after niece number one, SaTiva,…