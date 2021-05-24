newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Reddit gets downright trashy over mom naming her child ‘Indikah’

By Cannabis News World
cannabisnewsworld.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRedditors let loose on an apparently weed-loving mom who posted a snap of her tot, named “Indikah” on Instagram to celebrate the child’s first day of preschool. Full of love and pride, the post proclaims: “Indikah’s first day at preschool today!” adding “Spread your wings baby girl, the world is a beautiful place to explore,” according to 98.5 The Cat . It seemed a bit too much for some Redditors, who not only discussed the child’s name but also noticed the post tagged a cannabis enthusiasts page. Woman named Marijuana Pepsi at birth earns PhD… she is now Dr. Marijuana Pepsi Proud uncle announces birth of niece Indica to keep sister SaTiva company Strong, free and green: Miss Canada’s cannabis costume lights up stage at Miss Universe pageant The combo was enough to inspire one Redditor to relegate the post to the sub-Reddit Trashy. News.com.au reports that the group has more than 2.3 million members who describe the sub-post as a place for “trashy stories, trashy glamour, all things fake, plastic and downright trashy.” Citing the tag to the weed page, “… there’s no mistaking that her tot is indeed named after cannabis. Indica is a specific strain of marijuana, so even though the parent got creative with the spelling, that was still her daughter’s name sake.” The post inspired much sympathy for the child. “If you like weed that much then that’s great,” notes one commenter, according to The Cat , “but why you gotta put this on your kid for the rest of their life?” The obviously weed-inspired names of two nieces in the U.S., however, did little to dampen the celebratory tweet of their uncle. Rejoicing in the birth of niece number two, Indica, the uncle tweet his congratulations about two years after niece number one, SaTiva,…

cannabisnewsworld.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Girl#Cat#Free Love#Indikah#Redditor#Sativa#Cannabis News World#Trashy Stories#Trashy Glamour#Niece Number#Miss Universe#Growth Op Redditors#News Com Au#Plastic#Preschool Today#Source#Downright Trashy#Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Technology
News Break
Society
News Break
Internet
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Cats
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Pepsi
Related
Relationship AdvicePosted by
@wearemitu

A Reddit Post By A Woman Whose Novio Never Compliments Her Has A Lot Of Great Supporters

It can be hard to feel comfortable accepting compliments and love from friends, strangers, and sometimes our own crush. The truth is however, that sometimes a sweet compliment can go along way in making us feel seen, loved, and admired by the people whose opinions we value the most. A woman on Reddit is sharing this truth after coming to the realization that she felt shy about asking her boyfriend to compliment her more.
Behind Viral VideosComicBook

PewDiePie Responds to Criticism Over 7-Year-Old Reddit Post

In 2021, PewDiePie no longer edits his own YouTube videos, like every YouTuber of his size. However, this wasn't always the case. A few years ago, PewDiePie was still editing his videos while everyone else wasn't. At the time, PewDiePie explained why he hadn't hired an editor, noting that he would feel like he was cheating his fans and that his videos would lose a huge part of his personality. Adding to this, he noted that he enjoyed the hard work and wanted to prove that he could make a huge YouTube channel with no help or material assistance.
Behind Viral Videosthelakecountrymom.com

Local mom shares her love of cooking on YouTube

Cooking and baking has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. My mom and her mom (my grandma) had me helping with holiday treats at a very young age, as they loved making things from scratch as well. I remember my grandma’s cookie jar always had fresh baked cookies to enjoy. Looking through my mom’s recipe cards brings back so many great memories, and I hope to have similar memories with my children.
Family Relationshipswccbcharlotte.com

Mom Thinks Her Child Has Hole In His Mouth

UNITED KINGDOM — A mother panics when she notices what looks like a hole in her 10-month-old son’s mouth. The mom noticed it while she was changing the diaper. She tried to get a closer look, but every time she reached in his mouth to examine it, the child would scream and cry. The mom thought the child must be in pain. She immediately rushed him to the hospital. A nurse was able to look at the child and when she did she discovered it wasn’t a hole in his mouth . It was actually a sticker that was stuck to the roof of his mouth.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Doubles Down On Not Revealing Baby On Social Media

Fans are eager to get a sneak peek at Summer Walker and London On Da Track's baby, but the famous parents are keeping their child away from prying eyes. Back in March, Summer and London welcomed their baby girl into the world, and the singer has been infrequently shared bits about her bundle of joy. She returned to Instagram today with photos of herself holding her tiny mini-me, but all fans could see was the baby's legs in the pictures.
Family RelationshipsCheezBurger

Nosy Mom Tries To Get Daughter Fired From Dream Job After It Makes Her Uncomfortable

A lot of the time we seek our parent's approval on things. After all, they used to be the only two people we looked up to. But after some point, you realize your parents are just people with flaws, who sometimes have opinions that you don't agree with, and that's okay. We are many to make our own decisions and even make our own mistakes. If you're an adult, and your parents aren't financing that decision, they don't really need to be involved at all.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Social Media Users Are Outraged About Singer Summer Walker's Baby's Diet

Living life in the public eye is not as easy as you might think. Everything you do or say is scrutinized and your personal life often becomes a hot topic. And when it comes to motherhood, celebs often find themselves criticized by users on social media on a daily basis. From allowing their kids to participate in certain activities to their children’s dating habits, it’s all become game to discuss online. Unfortunately for Summer Walker, she’s currently experiencing the downsides of it all.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Distractify

Mom Dances With Stillborn Baby on TikTok as a "Coping" Mechanism

There's a strong argument to be made that social media – with all of its posing, cheap replications of human emotion, and faux positivity masquerading as sincerity – has done a pretty good job of effectively robbing our species of humanity. People have no idea how to act, and it's becoming more and more evident that our "natural" personalities are pretty darn awful.
Relationshipskiss951.com

Mom Rushes Baby To ER Then Realizes Embarrassing Mistake

A mom of three in the U.K. thought she’d seen it all, until she spotted something scary on her baby that sent her into full panic mode. Becky Stiles was changing her 10-month-old son Harvey’s diaper when she saw something in his mouth. The 24-year-old was horrified by a large dark red “hole” in the roof of her baby’s mouth.
LifestyleParents Magazine

Teen Gets Body-Shamed by Dad's Girlfriend on Her Birthday—but Reddit Has Her Back

Body shaming doesn't just temporarily sting our self-esteem (regardless of age)—it can have dangerous health consequences, too. The American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry estimates that 10 percent of young women struggle with an eating disorder, which can lead to (sometimes irreversible) damage to the gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, and endocrine systems, according to the National Eating Disorders Association.
Minoritiesarcamax.com

Ask Amy: Mom wonders about ‘deadnaming’ trans child

Dear Amy: Recently my oldest child (age 20) came out as “enby” (non-binary) and is in the process of transitioning to presenting more female than male by taking hormones, having laser facial hair removal, and growing their hair long. My enby child is in college and lives four hours away....
Family RelationshipsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Emma Stone's Daughter Shares a Special Baby Name Tradition With Her Mom

More than two months after the birth of Emma Stone and Dave McCary's daughter on March 13, the little one's full name has been revealed, according to a birth certificate obtained by TMZ: Louisa Jean McCary. And as it turns out, Emma continued a sweet naming tradition with her girl. The Cruella star, whose full name is Emily Jean Stone, gave her daughter her own middle name, which was originally a nod to Emma's grandmother, Jean Morgan. Jean's middle name is reportedly Louise, so it looks like Emma is honoring her grandma in more ways than one!
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Porsha Williams Was On Amazon Live And Fans Are Proud Of Her

Porsha Williams told her fans that she would be on Amazon live and people were extremely proud of her. Check out the message that she shared on her social media account. ‘I will be on @amazonlive today at 6:00pm ET/3:00pm PT! Make sure to join meeeeee today! ⁠ P.S. Remember Pampered By Porsha is now available on Amazon 💜’ Porsha captioned her post.
Animalswootube.net

Her Name Was Maisie

And she was crazy. And she jumped off the bank into the lake-y**. *I know it doesn’t really rhyme) It was summer-time hot this weekend, like standing-around-sweating-and-complaining-that-it’s-so-hot hot. So of course we went swimming. It appears that the property behind us, with the pond, is being turned into a large-scale grow op, so we’re mostly just hoping to not get, you know, shot.