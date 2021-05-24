Employment Ownership Trust (EOT): an alternative to succession planning?

The accountancy practice mergers and acquisitions market has been extremely active over the past 12 months or so, indeed since the Chancellor’s Budget announcement in March we have seen an increase in practice owners looking to engage our services to assist them with their exit plans. This increase in activity has been accelerated due to the combination of circumstances arising from the pandemic, where owners who were considering retirement are now expediting those plans because of the lack of energy to rebuild, in what has been one of the most intense times for accountants up and down the UK.