Days Of Our Lives (DOOL) Comings And Goings: Chrishell Stause Is Back As Jordan Ridgeway

Days of Our Lives (DOOL) comings and goings say that a familiar face is about to return to Salem. That’s because actress Chrishell Stause is coming back to DOOL to reprise her role as Jordan Ridgeway, Ben Weston’s (Robert Scott Willson) wayward sister. Seeing how Ben is dealing with a lot of changes in his life right now, it will be interesting to see what’s in store for him now that Jordan is back at home. Here’s what you need to know.