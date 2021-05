General Hospital spoilers tease that Spencer Cassadine (most recently Nicolas J. Bechtel) could be in Port Charles and living in the barn on the Cassadine property that Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) are living in. That might be why he has been able to get those bizarre gifts to his stepmother with no one being able to track down where they are coming from in past General Hospital episodes!