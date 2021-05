On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Victoria does a sashay shantay into Society. She spots Ashland sitting at the bar enjoying a cocktail. Victoria admits she's surprised to see him in Genoa City so soon after his heart attack. Ashland pulls on his Kelly Clarkson knowledge and tells her, "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger." Victoria agrees to join him whilst waiting for her sister to arrive. Victoria tells Ashland the drinks are on him since he dashed her Cyaxeres dreams. They both agree she drives a hard bargain.