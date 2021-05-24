newsbreak-logo
Grisly Find Of Body Hanging From Rope Off Historic Victoria Bridge In Riverside: Motive A Mystery

By Editor
mynewsla.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities Monday were trying to figure out if a dead man was the victim of foul play or suicide when his body was found hanging by a rope from a famed arched bridge in Riverside. The body was found about 10:10 a.m. Sunday hanging from a rope on the historical...

mynewsla.com
Riverside, CAInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Corona motorcyclist killed in Riverside crash

A Corona motorcyclist died after being rear ended by a truck early Sunday morning, May 16, in Riverside, the Police Department said. At about 2:18 a.m., a Ford truck was following a Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by a 55-year-old Corona man in the area of Indiana Avenue and Van Buren Boulevard. While heading west on Indiana Avenue, the Ford struck the rear of the Harley-Davidson.
Bloomington, CARedlands Daily Facts

Bloomington woman dies in Jurupa Valley crash with UPS truck

A Bloomington woman died following a Saturday evening, May 15, collision with a UPS truck in Jurupa Valley, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. At about 6:37 p.m., the driver of a UPS truck was turning left onto Armstrong Road from Gail Drive when the truck was struck by a Toyota Corolla headed south on Armstrong Road at a high rate of speed, the Sheriff’s Department said. Responding deputies and Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire crews located the driver of the Corolla with severe injuries and she was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Indio, CAmynewsla.com

Flames Damage Indio Home

Flames damaged a home in Indio Saturday evening, displacing two people. The fire was reported at 6:10 p.m. in a 3,000-square-foot home in the 78800 block of Sunrise Mountain View, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The flames were out by 7:07 p.m., fire officials said. A firefighter was...
California StateDaily Gate City

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
Menifee, CAValley News

Punctured natural gas line prompts road closure in Menifee

A gas main was punctured at a construction site in Menifee today, prompting firefighters to shut down a road. The rupture was reported about 9:35 a.m. in the area of Calle Tomas and Newport Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said several engine crews were sent to the location and discovered that workers at a development had inadvertently struck a two-inch diameter line, causing natural gas to escape. No evacuations of surrounding residences was ordered, but crews and Menifee police officers closed Newport for a half-mile going in both directions as a precaution, according to reports from the scene. SoCal Gas technicians were summoned to make repairs, which were expected to be completed in the early afternoon hours. The gas company offers free.
Riverside, CAInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Riverside pursuit ends in police shooting, no injuries reported

A Sunday evening, May 16, pursuit in Riverside ended with a police shooting, but officials said no one was injured. Riverside Police Department officers attempted to make a traffic stop in the area of Main Street and Russell Avenue when the suspect car’s driver allegedly fled by driving into a residential neighborhood, said Officer Ryan Railsback said, spokesman for the department. An occupant of the car then fled into a house in the 4300 block of Houghton Avenue.
Riverside County, CAmynewsla.com

Two Injured in Rubidoux Crash

Two people were injured Saturday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Rubidoux. The crash was reported at 6:38 p.m. on Armstrong Road at Gail Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Firefighters used hydraulic tools to free at least one of the patients from a vehicle, officials said. One...
Menifee, CAValley News

Fire damages Menifee home

A fire damaged a home in Menifee, Saturday, May 15. Firefighters dispatched at 7:30 a.m. to the 24800 block of Sunset Vista Avenue had the blaze contained at 8:20 a.m., the Riverside County Fire Department reported. Firefighters said they would be at the scene for approximately two hours for overhaul. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was under investigation.
Riverside, CAmynewsla.com

Man Found Shot to Death in Riverside, Suspect Sought

Police Sunday were looking for the suspect in a shooting who left a man dead in a residential neighborhood in Riverside. The shooting occurred at around 4:10 p.m. Friday in the 5500 block of Olivewood Avenue in the Wood Streets neighborhood, according to the Riverside City Police Department. When officers...
Jurupa Valley, CAmynewsla.com

Woman Killed in Crash Involving UPS Truck in Jurupa Valley

A woman was killed in a crash between a sedan and a UPS truck in Jurupa Valley, sheriff’s officials said Sunday. The collision occurred just before 6:40 p.m. Saturday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators said a UPS truck was turning left onto Armstrong Road from Gail Drive...
Jurupa Valley, CAFontana Herald News

Man is arrested for allegedly vandalizing Catholic church

A man who allegedly vandalized a church in Jurupa Valley was arrested on May 12, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The incident took place on May 6, when a suspect damaged and broke numerous stained glass windows and religious statues located inside Sacred Heart Catholic Church in the 9930 block of Mission Boulevard.
Riverside, CAInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Man killed in shooting in Wood Streets neighborhood of Riverside

A man was killed in a shooting on Friday afternoon in the Riverside neighborhood of Wood Streets, authorities said. Residents called police about shots being fired in the 5500 block of Olivewood Avenue, where officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Riverside police said Saturday in a statement.
Jurupa Valley, CAInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Man arrested in vandalism of Jurupa Valley church

A transient was arrested after stained glass windows and a statue of a saint were vandalized at a church in Jurupa Valley, officials said. Riverside County sheriff’s investigators said they recognized 30-year-old Michael Dudek from surveillance video. He was apprehended Wednesday, May 12, after being found in an abandoned home.