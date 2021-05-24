newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

90 Day Fiancé Star Rebecca Boasts She Looks Like A Bratz Doll After New Procedure

By Anne King
soapoperaspy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTLC – 90 Day Fiancé Spoilers – Star Rebecca Parrott And plastic surgery. Rebecca Parrott, 50, and Zied Hakimi, 27, recently starred in season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé. The series proved that not only are Rebecca and Zied still together but have also celebrated their first wedding anniversary. That season of the TLC reality show revealed that Zied had gone through a major transformation. The younger Tunisian guy had cut his long hair, trimmed his beard, lost some weight, and started wearing glasses. He looked so good that fans believe this may have inspired Rebecca to go through a little self-improvement herself.

www.soapoperaspy.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doll#Bratz#90 Day Fianc#The Day After#New Body#Body Hair#Long Hair#Tunisian#Star Rebecca Parrott#Plastic#Glasses#Wedding#Fellow Cast Members#Compliments#Weight#Face#Procedures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosdailysoapdish.com

90 Day Fiancé: About Rebecca Parrott’s Plastic Surgery

90 Day Fiancé spoilers indicate that 50-year-old Rebecca Parrot was looking nice and fresh and not like she’s done a ton of work, though she wasn’t shy to tell the world about it. The Georgia native had to poke fun of herself and the infamous filtered photos some say she...
TV Showssoapoperaspy.com

90 Day Fiancé Star Big Ed Gets Colonoscopy On Instagram

TLC – 90 Day Fiancé Spoilers – Star Big Ed Brown. First, Ed started working out and lost 25 pounds in a few months. Next, he cut off his long, mayonnaise-filled locks and is now sporting natural, salt, and peppered short hair – these are good things. Unfortunately, he then joined 90 Day: The Single Life, where he mistreated his latest girlfriend, Liz. While pressuring her to move in with him, he also made her feel like she doesn’t matter. Shortly after they broke up, he was spotted pursuing another woman while hunting down another partner.
Celebritiessoapoperaspy.com

90 Day Fiancé Star Molly Hopkins Shocks Fans With New Bleached Hair

TLC – 90 Day Fiancé – Star Molly Hopkins Changes Her Look. Molly Hopkins, 45, has revealed that she stays confident, due to her much-loved hair and makeup team. While Molly is busy as the CEO of Livi Rae Lingerie, she needs to look her best at all times. However, after revealing a brand-new look in an Instagram video, fans aren’t quite sure what they feel about her bleached-blond look.
TV & Videossoapoperaspy.com

90 Day Fiancé Star Stephanie Davison Debuts Stunning New Look

Stephanie Davison has been keeping quiet and laying low since her shocking solo tell-all after starring in season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé. However, now she is back with a vengeance and has stunned her fans with a new makeover. In fact, the self-proclaimed cougar is looking younger than ever, according to her Instagram account.
TV & Videossoapoperaspy.com

Liz Reveals Dark Side Of Narcissist 90 Day Fiancé Star Big Ed

ASK AM FOR PICS 90 Day Fiancé fans could have warned Liz about Big Ed Brown long before they got into a relationship. They know exactly how he treated his former girlfriend, Rosemarie Vega and they also know he hasn’t changed. Unfortunately, in Liz’s case, she had to find out the long way around that she was dating the wrong guy. Since their split, Liz has hit her Instagram Story to reveal Ed in a very bad light. She brands him a narcissist and doesn’t hold back on her opinion of the TLC reality star.
Fitnesssoapoperaspy.com

90 Day Fiancé Star Annie Suwan Slammed By Fans For Promoting Controversial Product

TLC – 90 Day Fiancé – Stars Promote Weight Loss Gummies. In the past, 90 Day Fiancé stars like Deavan Clegg, Angela Deem, and Nicole Nafziger have been slammed by fans for promoting weight loss gummies. Now it’s Annie Suwan’s turn to feel the heat. Fans are disappointed with her promotion, as reportedly, these gummies do not help people lose weight. In fact, many fans believe they can have an adverse effect on people’s health.