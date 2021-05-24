90 Day Fiancé Star Rebecca Boasts She Looks Like A Bratz Doll After New Procedure
TLC – 90 Day Fiancé Spoilers – Star Rebecca Parrott And plastic surgery. Rebecca Parrott, 50, and Zied Hakimi, 27, recently starred in season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé. The series proved that not only are Rebecca and Zied still together but have also celebrated their first wedding anniversary. That season of the TLC reality show revealed that Zied had gone through a major transformation. The younger Tunisian guy had cut his long hair, trimmed his beard, lost some weight, and started wearing glasses. He looked so good that fans believe this may have inspired Rebecca to go through a little self-improvement herself.www.soapoperaspy.com