90 Day Fiancé Star Rebecca Boasts She Looks Like A Bratz Doll After New Procedure

90 Day Fiancé fans could have warned Liz about Big Ed Brown long before they got into a relationship. They know exactly how he treated his former girlfriend, Rosemarie Vega and they also know he hasn't changed. Unfortunately, in Liz's case, she had to find out the long way around that she was dating the wrong guy. Since their split, Liz has hit her Instagram Story to reveal Ed in a very bad light. She brands him a narcissist and doesn't hold back on her opinion of the TLC reality star.