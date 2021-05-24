newsbreak-logo
2021 Cajun Heartland State Fair — Everything You Need to Know

By Jude Walker
Classic Rock 105.1
 3 days ago
Geaux Geaux, Fun Fun returns to the Cajundome this week as the 33rd Cajun Heartland State Fair gets kicked off this Thursday, May 27 and runs through Sunday, June 6. The 11-day event is presented by LUS and features all the new Gold Star Midway with thrilling rides for all ages in addition to Lagniappe Lane, which features free family attractions, Crawfish Village, live entertainment, strolling attractions, and more.

