newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Dakota Access Avoids New Shutdown Order

By Bloomberg
rigzone.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- A federal district court won’t force the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down while federal regulators conduct a new environmental analysis. The oil project -- at the center of a years-long battle between oil companies and the Standing Rock Sioux tribe -- may remain in service even though it lacks a valid federal easement for a water crossing in North Dakota, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said Friday. The pipeline’s easement was scrapped in an earlier court ruling for inadequate environmental review.

www.rigzone.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
North Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dakota Access Pipeline#The Dakota#Energy Transfer Lp#Federal Regulators#U S Government#Federal Officials#Federal Court#The U S District Court#Earthjustice#The U S Army Corps#The Army Corps#Clearview Energy Partners#Phillips 66 Partners#The Justice Department#Bloomberg L P#Gain Coalition#Energy Transfer Lp#Federal District Court#Pipeline Opponents#Government Officials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
Congress & Courtslakotatimes.com

Judge orders delay amid debate over Dakota Access pipeline

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ A judge on Friday delayed a decision on whether the Dakota Access Oil pipeline should be shut down while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts an environmental review on the project, after lawyers for the pipeline asked for more time to outline the effects of recent changes in the economy.
Industryworldoil.com

U.S. pipeline operators may face fines for unreported cyberattacks

WASHINGTON (Bloomberg) --Pipeline operators who fail to report cybersecurity attacks to the Department of Homeland Security could face fines of $7,000 a day or more under regulations being released Thursday in response to the ransomware attack that temporarily paralyzed the nation’s biggest fuel pipeline. The so-called security directive being issued...
Industryjwnenergy.com

Fines for breached pipelines show U.S. rethinking cybersecurity

Pipeline operators who fail to report cybersecurity attacks to the Department of Homeland Security could face fines of $7,000 a day or more under regulations being released Thursday in response to the ransomware attack that temporarily paralyzed the nation’s biggest fuel pipeline. The so-called security directive being issued by Homeland...
Industryrigzone.com

DHS Pursues New Pipeline Cybersecurity Mandates

(Bloomberg) -- Pipeline operators who fail to report cybersecurity attacks to the Department of Homeland Security could face fines of $7,000 a day or more under regulations being released Thursday in response to the ransomware attack that temporarily paralyzed the nation’s biggest fuel pipeline. The so-called security directive being issued...
Boise, IDboisestatepublicradio.org

Greens Threaten Lawsuit After BLM Issues Trump-Era Drilling Leases

The Bureau of Land Management is moving ahead with about three dozen new oil and gas leases in New Mexico, despite the Biden administration's decision in January to freeze such transactions across federal public lands. The 37 leases, on lands within the massive Permian Basin oilfield, were originally put up...
Industrykjzz.org

Feds Issue New Cybersecurity Requirements For Pipelines

Gasoline piped into Arizona comes from the west and east via Kinder Morgan, which calls itself the biggest independent mover of petroleum products on the continent. Homeland Security officials say the Texas-based company, and others like it, must now report to the feds all suspected and actual cyberattacks against them.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Biden administration backs Trump-era Alaska oil drilling plans

The Biden administration on Wednesday defended in the U.S. District Court for Alaska a massive ConocoPhillips oil and gas project approved during the Trump-era, per the New York Times. Why it matters: President Biden has pledged to move away from fossil fuels. But the project has the backing of officials...
Dakota, MNredlakenationnews.com

Dakota Access line can stay open pending Corps review

BISMARCK, N.D. — A federal judge ruled Friday that the Dakota Access oil pipeline may continue operating while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts an extensive environmental review. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg made his decision after attorneys for the pipeline’s Texas-based owner, Energy Transfer, argued that shuttering the...
Washington Statenapipelines.com

Washington Watch: Dakota Access Pipeline is Still Operating — for Now

On an April morning, in a courtroom just blocks from the Capitol, a federal judge was waiting for the decision of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps). Last year, the judge vacated an easement issued by the Corps, which allowed the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) to cross under a riverbed (through land owned by the federal government) and ordered the Corps to prepare an environmental impact statement (EIS) before considering whether to re-issue the easement. Now, after months of deliberations, the Corps was to report its decision — whether to force DAPL to shut down or, alternatively, remain open, during preparation of the EIS. Surprisingly, the Corps reported no decision, but that stakeholder consultations would continue, and a decision might come later. The Biden administration had “punted.” How this happened, and what might occur next, is discussed below.
Energy Industrynaturalgasintel.com

DAPL Avoids Shutdown in Latest ‘Twist’ in Oil Pipeline Litigation

The Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) is free to keep flowing Bakken Shale oil while an environmental impact statement (EIS) is completed after a coalition of Native American Tribes failed in the first test for an injunction. U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia (DC) Judge James Boasberg last year...
Congress & CourtsCleanTechnica

Court Allows Dakota Access Pipeline To Keep Pumping (Despite Lacking Key Federal Permit)

A federal judge ruled Friday the Dakota Access Pipeline may continue pumping oil despite lacking a key federal permit while the Army Corps of Engineers conducts an extensive environmental review. The Standing Rock Sioux and other tribes challenging the pipeline, which they say is operating illegally beneath a reservoir near their reservation, failed to “demonstrate a likelihood of irreparable injury,” according to James Boasberg of the D.C. District Court, who criticized the Biden administration repeatedly in his ruling and noted the tribes’ burden of evidence was far higher than the government’s. It also highlights how Supreme Court precedent has made NEPA “virtually impossible to enforce,” according to Eric Glitzenstein, the Center for Biological Diversity director of litigation.
Congress & Courtsspglobal.com

Dakota Access Pipeline gains win-win with court ruling and Biden inaction

DAPL ruling bodes well for other legal fights over existing pipelines. Developer still awaits environmental review slated for March 2022 completion. The future of the 570,000 b/d Dakota Access Pipeline is still at risk, but the primary crude artery out of the Bakken Shale is in a much stronger position after a federal court ruling kept the oil flowing and the Biden administration opted against intervening on an existing pipeline system.
Congress & CourtsBismarck Tribune

Judge will not let North Dakota intervene in Dakota Access dispute

A federal judge will not allow the state of North Dakota to intervene in the lawsuit over the Dakota Access Pipeline. The decision came in Friday’s order from U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who also declined to grant the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s request to shut down the pipeline during an ongoing environmental review.
Congress & Courtsworldoil.com

Feds allow Dakota Access to stay online during environmental study

(Bloomberg) --A federal district court won’t force the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down while federal regulators conduct a new environmental analysis. The pipeline at the center of a years-long battle between oil companies and the Standing Rock Sioux tribe may remain in service even though it lacks a valid federal easement for a water crossing in North Dakota, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said Friday. The pipeline’s easement was scrapped in an earlier court ruling for inadequate environmental review.
Bismarck, NDhilinetoday.com

Dakota Access Pipeline Can Continue Operating During Review

BISMARCK, N.D. (NMB) – A federal judge in North Dakota has ruled that the Dakota Access Pipeline can continue operating during an ongoing environmental review that will decide whether it is reissued a permit to cross under the Missouri River. The ruling was made by James Boasberg and is the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

Dakota Access Pipeline Wins A Key Temporary Victory

In a key ruling on Friday for the Bakken Shale-focused oil and gas industry, Federal Judge James Boasberg grudgingly allowed the Dakota Access Pipeline to continue transporting crude oil while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues to plod through its latest of a seemingly endless procession of environmental reviews related to this piece of critical infrastructure. At the same time, however, Judge Boasberg chastised the Corps and Biden Administration for taking so much time to complete its work and its ongoing refusal to take an administrative decision on the pipeline’s continued operations.