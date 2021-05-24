newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

iQOO Neo5 Lite announced with Snapdragon 870 SoC and 144Hz screen

By Sagar
gsmarena.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVivo introduced the iQOO Neo5 in March, and today the company followed up with its more affordable version, dubbed iQOO Neo5 Lite. Like the Neo5, the Lite variant also comes with a Snapdragon 870 SoC, Android 11-based OriginOS, and a 16MP selfie camera. But that's where the similarities end, since the iQOO Neo5 Lite packs a 6.57" FullHD+ 144Hz LCD instead of a tad larger AMOLED panel on the regular Neo5 with a 120Hz refresh rate, meaning you get a side-mounted fingerprint reader instead of an in-display solution.

www.gsmarena.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soc#Smartphone#5g#Soc#Camera#3gb#Snapdragon 870 Soc#Lcd#Amoled#Usb C#Nfc#Cny2#Neo5 Lite Source#Chinese#Battery#Android 11 Based Originos#Adapter#Stereo Speakers#Ufs#Availability
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
NFL
Country
China
Related
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

New vivo iQOO Neo specs sheet appears on TENAA

IQOO is expected to launch a new phone that is currently in development with the model number V2018A. It appears to be a more affordable alternative to the iQOO Neo5, and the full specs leaked on TENAA, revealing a mighty chipset and a decent battery size. According to the listing,...
Cell PhonesHot Hardware

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC Packs Potent Performance Punch For Mid-Range Phones

Qualcomm is putting the pedal to the metal when it comes to 5G SoCs for mobile devices. The company struck it big last year with dozens of design wins for the Snapdragon 765G, a mid-range SoC with an integrated 5G modem. The company looked to expand upon that success earlier this year with the launch of the Snapdragon 780G, and today we're witnessing the arrival of the Snapdragon 778G.
TechnologyAndroid Headlines

MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC Based On A 6nm Architecture Announced

MediaTek released its latest 5G mobile SoC, dubbed the MediaTek Dimensity 900 on May 13. Just like the Dimensity 1000 and Dimensity 1200, the new 5G SoC adopts the 6nm e TSMC’s 6nm process technology. The quad-core chip comes with a third-generation MediaTek APU AI. Aside from that. it packs...
Cell Phonestechgig.com

Vivo iQOO Neo specifications are out; here are the details

The new model of the iQOO Neo is under development, however, the specifications of the phone are now leaked. The new phone of Vivo is expected to be out soon in the market with the model number V2018A that is under development as of now. However, the phone is considered to be an alternative to iQOO Neo5 and being affordable for the users.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

iQOO Neo3s entire specs revealed by TENAA ahead of launch

A vivo group smartphone with model number V2118A appeared on Google Play Console and 3C certification bureau last month. This device was said to come with iQOO branding. Now, weeks later, the name, as well as specifications of this phone, has been now confirmed by IMEI Database and TENAA. According...
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Realme Narzo 30 announced with Helio G95 and 90Hz screen

Realme announced the Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro 5G in February, and after a week of teasing, the company today added the vanilla 30 to the lineup. The Realme Narzo 30 is built around a 6.5" FullHD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 580 nits. It also has a punch hole in the upper-left corner for the selfie camera, which uses a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

S21ultra camera issue and reboot

I'm having random restarts with the s21 ultra, seems the phone is having an error in the background and restarts to avoid freezing or something. I checked all the auto-restart options are off. The restarts really happen randomly, sometimes im watching a youtube video, sometimes chatting on whatsapp, and it happens almost once/twice a week.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Nubia Z30 Pro Arrives With 120W Charging, SD888 SoC & 144Hz Display

Nubia has just announced a true powerhouse of a smartphone, the Nubia Z30 Pro. This is the company’s new flagship, and it has all the bells and whistles you’d expect, and even some additional ones. The Nubia Z30 Pro includes sharp corners, curved display. The phone is made out of...
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC brings flagship-level tech to mid-rangers

A little less than a month ago, Qualcomm released the Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G 5G mobile processor. It now has a follow-up in the form of Snapdragon 778G. Qualcomm just keeps on bringing more chipsets to the mobile market so OEMs have more choices. The 5G SoC is meant for mid-range smartphones but is ready to deliver almost premium mobile performance. It’s almost flagship level with flagship technology for upcoming devices that are not as expensive. The company knows what the OEMs and consumers want and delivers them with every product launch.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Realme smartphone codenamed "Quicksilver" is coming soon with Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC

Realme has announced that it will soon launch a smartphone powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC introduced yesterday. Realme doesn't tell us anything about this Snapdragon 778G 5G-powered smartphone, but it did reveal that the phone is codenamed "Quicksilver" and will come with a GT Mode and new cooling system to offer a "leap-forward performance" to its users.
Electronicsgsmarena.com

Realme Watch 2 Pro announced with 1.75" screen, GPS and 14-day battery life

Realme unveiled the Watch 2 last month, and today the company followed up with the Realme Watch 2 Pro. The Realme Watch 2 Pro looks similar to the vanilla Watch 2 but sports a larger screen that measures 1.75" diagonally and has a resolution of 385x320 pixels. It also has a 30Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 600 nits.
Technologygsmarena.com

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 778G chipset

Back in March, Qualcomm brought its 5nm Snapdragon 780G chipset and now it’s bringing a slightly toned down version dubbed Snapdragon 778G. The major difference is that the 778G is built on a 6nm node instead of Samsung’s 5nm seen on the 780G. Snapdragon 778G. The new 778G brings a...
Technologypocketnow.com

Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 778G SoC to boost its mid-range game

Qualcomm has introduced the Snapdragon 778, a new 5G-ready SoC that aims to strengthen the company’s portfolio in the mid-range segment. A slightly toned-down version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G 5G SoC that was launched a few months ago, the latest Qualcomm offering is claimed to offer a 40% boost in graphics capability. Some of its key features include the Spectra 570L ISP that allows simultaneous capture from three camera sensors, support for both mmWave and Sub-6GHz 5G bands, and a few gaming-centric tricks such as Variable Rate Shading (VRS) among others.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

iQOO Neo5 Vitality Edition design and key specs revealed

The iQOO Neo5 Vitality Edition smartphone will be debuting in China on May 24. A microsite of the phone is now active Vivo China’s website. The official has revealed some of the key specs and design of the Vitality Edition smartphone. iQOO Neo5 Vitality Edition design. The official images show...
Cell Phonesshepherdgazette.com

iQoo Neo 5 Life Launch Date Set for Might 24, to Come With Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, 144Hz Refresh Fee

IQoo Neo 5 Life will launch on May 24, the company has announced through a dedicated landing page and posts on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. It has also confirmed that iQoo Neo 5 Life will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The Vivo sub-brand has teased a few specifications for the phone ahead of its launch. It will come with some tweaks over the regular iQoo Neo 5 that was launched in China back in March.
Cell Phonesshepherdgazette.com

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G With Kryo 670 CPU, Snapdragon X53 5G Modem Launched

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G was launched at the chipmaker’s 5G Snapdragon Summit on Wednesday. Sitting between Snapdragon 750G and Snapdragon 780G, the new system-on-chip (SoC) is designed to deliver an enhanced multimedia experience using an all-new configuration. The Snapdragon 778G SoC also comes as a successor to the Snapdragon 768G that debuted in May last year. The new offering is based on 6nm process technology, that may bring significant processing upgrades and power efficiency over the Snapdragon 768G SoC. Qualcomm claims that Snapdragon 778G is capable of delivering two times better artificial intelligence (AI) performance improvement when compared to the predecessor.