iQOO Neo5 Lite announced with Snapdragon 870 SoC and 144Hz screen
Vivo introduced the iQOO Neo5 in March, and today the company followed up with its more affordable version, dubbed iQOO Neo5 Lite. Like the Neo5, the Lite variant also comes with a Snapdragon 870 SoC, Android 11-based OriginOS, and a 16MP selfie camera. But that's where the similarities end, since the iQOO Neo5 Lite packs a 6.57" FullHD+ 144Hz LCD instead of a tad larger AMOLED panel on the regular Neo5 with a 120Hz refresh rate, meaning you get a side-mounted fingerprint reader instead of an in-display solution.www.gsmarena.com