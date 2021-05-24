Applications for Louisiana Gator Harvest Now Being Accepted

My first-hand knowledge of alligator hunting is all based on the television show Swamp People. I have been a fairly faithful fan of the show for several years now and when I see how the professionals struggle sometimes with the large reptiles, I am pretty sure an alligator hunt that involved me would wind up in what many would describe as an "unfortunate outcome". It would probably be the only time an alligator had ever taken the gun from the hunter and turned the tables.