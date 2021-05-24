newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

FPSO License Expiry Wave Could Help Marginal Field Operators

By Matthew V. Veazey
rigzone.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA record number of FPSO vessel licenses are set to expire in 2022, according to Westwood Global Energy Group. A record number of floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel licenses are set to expire in 2022, according to a new analysis from Westwood Global Energy Group. The market research...

www.rigzone.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fps#Oil Price#Energy Production#Oil Revenue#Bw Offshore#Global Fps#Platformlogix#Fpso Availability#Fpso Vessel Licenses#Operators#Fps Lease Contractors#Marginal Reserves#Marginal Fields#Production Facility Data#Procurement#Construction Activity#Storage#Market Research#Offloading#Market Dynamics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Oil Production
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Markets
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Market Data
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
Houston, TXspglobal.com

ERCOT's reserve margin increased by supply not yet in commercial operation

Houston — Increases in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas' most recent reserve margin estimates partly resulted from including synchronized generation in addition to generation that is installed or has relevant commercial operation dates, stakeholders have learned. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The...
Industrymaritime-executive.com

New Ballasting System Could Improve Floating Wind Operations and Cost

A new concept for a ballast control system designed to improve the stability of floating offshore wind platforms and reduce costs received Approval in Principle from Lloyd’s Register. Developed by the Spanish engineering company Seaplace working with the German engineering firm Sowento, and the University of Stuttgart, as part of the CROWN project that is aiming at reducing the wave- and wind-induced motion of the floating platform. The AiP follows a Statement of Feasibility issued by DNV in March and now the companies are planning to move forward with the full-size demonstration concept.
Energy Industryrivieramm.com

Wintermar wins US$22M FPSO support contract

Wintermar has clinched a US$22M contract to supply two offshore service vessels to support an oil production project in Indonesia. The Indonesia-headquartered group has been awarded a five-year contract to supply two anchor handling tug supply vessels to support a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit off the northern coast of East Java.
Financial ReportsFlight Global.com

Cargo helps Korean Air swing to W125 billon Q1 operating profit

Strong cargo demand propelled Korean Air to an operating profit of W125 billion ($110 million) in its first quarter results, compared with an operating loss of W65.7 billion a year earlier. Revenue for the three months ended 31 March fell 24% to W1.75 trillion, owing to the drop in passenger...
Energy Industrycheshire.media

Covid-19 Impact on Energy Efficient Elevators Market Importance, Latest Trends, Regional Forecast (2020 – 2025) | Hitachi, Mitsubishi Electric, Honeywell

Chicago, United States: – The report comes out as an intelligent and thorough assessment tool as well as a great resource that will help you to secure a position of strength in the global Energy Efficient Elevators Market. It includes Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis to equip your business with critical information and comparative data about the Global Energy Efficient Elevators Market. We have provided deep analysis of the vendor landscape to give you a complete picture of current and future competitive scenarios of the global Energy Efficient Elevators market. Our analysts use the latest primary and secondary research techniques and tools to prepare comprehensive and accurate market research reports.
Marketsmanometcurrent.com

Oil Storage Terminal Market Overview, Demand, and Growth | Top Companies – Vopak, Sunoco logistics, Oiltanking Gmbh, CST Industries, ZCL Composites, Poly Processing, Superior Tank Company

The Oil Storage Terminal Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% and is poised to reach US$XX Billion by 2027 as compared to US$XX Billion in 2020. The factors leading to this extraordinary growth is attributed to various market dynamics discussed in the report Our experts have examined the market from a 360 degree perspective thereby producing a report which is definitely going to impact your business decisions.
Businessbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Silicon Carbide Ceramics Market Revenue & Research Forecast 2022 By – Saint Gobain, 3M, Ceramtec

Global Silicon Carbide Ceramics Market 2021 covering both the industrial and the commercial aspects of the Global Silicon Carbide Ceramics Market, the report encircles several crucial chapters that give the report an extra edge. The Global Silicon Carbide Ceramics Market report covers the existing situation and the growth prospects of the worldwide market for the period 2021-2031. The Silicon Carbide Ceramics research report includes a comprehensive analysis of the market segmented by type, applications, and geographies. The Global Silicon Carbide Ceramics Market report also comprises a consideration of the key vendors like Saint Gobain, 3M, Ceramtec, IBIDEN, Kyocera, Schunk Ingenieurkeramik, CoorsTek, Morgan, IPS Ceramics, ASUZAC, Chair Man Advanced Ceramics, Ortech, Fraunhofer IKTS, Talentcom Technology, Weifang Huamei, Jinhong New Material, SSACC China, Mingliang Fine Cer operating in the market and a comment on the vendors’ product portfolios.
Energy Industryreviewindependent.com

Global Portable Energy Storage (PES) Market Size, Share, & Forecast 2019 to 2021

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Portable Energy Storage (PES) industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Portable Energy Storage (PES) and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).
Industrynewsinpaphos.com

Global Logistics Automation Market Analysis of Key Players, End User, Demand and Consumption By 2026

The business report released by Zion Market Research on Global Logistics Automation Market Analysis of Key Players, End User, Demand and Consumption By 2026 is focused to facilitate a deep understanding of the market definition, potential, and scope. The report is curate after deep research and analysis by experts. It consists of an organized and methodical explanation of current market trends to assist the users to entail in-depth market analysis. The report encompasses a comprehensive assessment of different strategies like mergers & acquisitions, product developments, and research & developments adopted by prominent market leaders to stay at the forefront in the global market.
Industryloshijosdelamalinche.com

Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Market Demand and Production analysis 2026 | Miller Packaging, Desco Industries, Dou Yee, BHO TECH, DaklaPack, Sharp Packaging Systems, Mil-Spec Packaging

“Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Market Opportunities, And Industry Analysis By 2026. Latest research report, titled “Global Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Market Insights 2021 and Forecast 2026, This includes overview and deep study of factors which are considered to have greater influence over future course of the market such as market size, market share, different dynamics of the industry, Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Market companies, regional analysis of the domestic markets, value chain analysis, consumption, demand, key application areas and more. The study also talks about crucial pockets of the industry such as products or services offered, downstream fields, end using customers, historic data figures regarding revenue and sales, market context and more.
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Hydrogen Generator(10 Nm3/h to 250 Nm3/h) Market qualitative and quantitative analysis by segments, regions, top players and forecast, 2021-2029 | Praxair Inc, Airgas Inc, Peak Scientific, Hydrogenics Corp.

Global Hydrogen Generator(10 Nm3/h to 250 Nm3/h) Market Overview:. Global Hydrogen Generator(10 Nm3/h to 250 Nm3/h) Market Report 2021 comes with the extensive industry analysis of development components, patterns, flows, and sizes. The report also calculates present and past market values to forecast potential market management through the forecast period between 2020-2029. This research study of Hydrogen Generator(10 Nm3/h to 250 Nm3/h) Market involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. This includes the study of various parameters affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in related industry.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Carpet Market qualitative and quantitative analysis by segments, regions, top players and forecast, 2021-2029 | Shaw Industries, Mohawk, Beaulieu, Oriental Weavers

Global Carpet Market Report 2021 comes with the extensive industry analysis of development components, patterns, flows, and sizes. The report also calculates present and past market values to forecast potential market management through the forecast period between 2020-2029. This research study of Carpet Market involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. This includes the study of various parameters affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in related industry.
Marketsnewsinpaphos.com

Global Dark Analytics Market Scope Emerging Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2026

The business report released by Zion Market Research on Global Dark Analytics Market Scope Emerging Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2026 is focused to facilitate a deep understanding of the market definition, potential, and scope. The report is curate after deep research and analysis by experts. It consists of an organized and methodical explanation of current market trends to assist the users to entail in-depth market analysis. The report encompasses a comprehensive assessment of different strategies like mergers & acquisitions, product developments, and research & developments adopted by prominent market leaders to stay at the forefront in the global market.
Industryloshijosdelamalinche.com

Electrodialysis Equipment Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2026 | PCCell GmbH, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, GE Water & Process Technologies, C-Tech Innovation Ltd, ASTOM, AGC ENGINEERING

Reporthive.com has recently released a new information report Global Electrodialysis Equipment Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application In its vast database, it helps shape the future of businesses by making well-known business decisions. It provides a comprehensive analysis of various business aspects such as COVID-19 impact analysis impacts, global market trends, latest technological advances, market shares, volume and innovations. Furthermore, these analytical data were collected using data analysis techniques such as primary and secondary research. Furthermore, the team of expert researchers highlights the various sustainable and dynamic aspects of the global Electrodialysis Equipment market.
Marketsthekatynews.com

Global Alcohol Ingredients Market 2020 Research Methodology, Industry statistics, On-going Demand and Growth Factors by 2027

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Alcohol Ingredients Market By Ingredient Type (Colorants, Yeast, Flavors & Salt, Enzymes, Others), Application (Whiskey, Beer, Wine, Brandy, Spirits, Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast 2020 To 2027. The report studies many aspects...
Marketsloshijosdelamalinche.com

Global Fatty Amine Market Professional Survey 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Countries, Types and Applications, Forecast to 2026 | Bellingham Marine, Marinetek, Wahoo Docks, EZ Dock, Walcon Marine, SF Marina Systems, Ingemar

The global Fatty Amine market report offers key product offerings, industry history, key data, risk analysis, marketing and sales strategies, product extension, recent innovations, and introduction of new products, research and development, and a range of industry activities. Furthermore, the PESTLE, SWOT, and Porter’s Five Forces reviews of the Fatty Amine market were primarily based on the Fatty Amine market. The study includes market forecasts for various service providers’ expenditures over the forecasted period. With the help of graphs and figures, key statistics, and a proper source of direction, this report is carried out a thorough evaluation of the global Fatty Amine market. Similarly, the global Fatty Amine market report includes crucial information including product images, business profiles, product descriptions, contact information, and other specifics.
Marketsnewsinpaphos.com

Global Graph Database Market Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Future Prospects, Forecast 2020 to 2026

The business report released by Zion Market Research on Global Graph Database Market Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Future Prospects, Forecast 2020 to 2026 is focused to facilitate a deep understanding of the market definition, potential, and scope. The report is curate after deep research and analysis by experts. It consists of an organized and methodical explanation of current market trends to assist the users to entail in-depth market analysis. The report encompasses a comprehensive assessment of different strategies like mergers & acquisitions, product developments, and research & developments adopted by prominent market leaders to stay at the forefront in the global market.