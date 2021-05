Authentic Mexican food is more than tacos and salsa. Consider these Mexican dishes: churros, elote, barbacoa, posole, and more. There are so many recipes to dive into!. A great way to eat healthily at a Mexican restaurant is to choose freshly made foods that are totally different from a chain-based brand. Instead of ordering a chimichanga or taquito, opt for steak, chicken, or shrimp fajitas. Fajitas are much healthier than fried items but are just as filling; they taste even better when flavored with peppers and onions. You can make smart choices to get a healthier and more satisfying meal.