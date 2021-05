Spiders, public speaking, and heights are all legitimate fears. But fear of light rail? Maybe it’s time to go see a doctor. As Anthony Macuk wrote in “Bridge effort strives to avoid light rail controversy,” the extension of the MAX to downtown Vancouver was one of the factors that stopped the Columbia River Crossing project in 2013. In the article, Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, Sen. Lynda Wilson, and Rep. Sharon Wylie all are quoted sharing doubts about if light rail will be the best option for the area. Herrera Beutler says, “if Clark County has a major change of heart on light rail, I’m open to the idea.”